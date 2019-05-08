Bring your polo fashion knowledge bang up to date with some inspirational retail designs and their imprint partners
Polos are now available in designs that are far removed from the original â€˜collar, placket, short sleeve and knitted cottonâ€™ stylesÂ â€“ stand collars, long sleeves and zips can all be seen on polos across theÂ high street. The sleeveless lemon-print polo from Laura Ashley is a standout, contemporary polo that is perfect for the summer. It is matched by the KustomÂ Kit Sleeveless Polo (KK730), which is made from 100% cotton, has contrast tipping on the collar and is suitable for embroidery, transfer and screen print.
Nautical stripes are a classic summer style that allows strong, one-colour logos to stand out. M&S has a cotton,Â striped polo with navy collar and cuffs that is easily matched by the Striped Jersey Polo Shirt (FR230) from Front Row & Co. Made from 100% cotton single jersey, it has flat-knit collar and cus and is tag-free.
Joe Browns has an excellent range of polos that includes the Touch of Tropic Polo with its fading design that can easily be emulated using sublimation printing. For this, the Sub Polo (JS040) from Just Sub by AWDis is the obvious choice: this 100% polyester polo with a relaxed fit and three-button placket has been designed for sublimation.
Barbour has gone for understated simplicity with its Essential Tipped PoloÂ with two-button placket â€“ it has double- tipped collar and cuffs and a small left-chest logo against a bright white background. The Menâ€™s Classic Fit Tipped Polo (AQ011) from Asquith & Fox has a similar design with a two-button placket and tipped collar and cuffs, and is made from 100% ringspun combed cotton.
The final style from River Island offers subtle drama with black flock set against a black, slim-fit polo. Its imprint pair is the fashion-fit Iconic Polo (63- 044-0) from Fruit of the Loom. Made from 100% combed ringspun cotton,Â it has a three-button placket with self-coloured, pearlised buttons and a tear-away label.