Polos are now available in designs that are far removed from the original â€˜collar, placket, short sleeve and knitted cottonâ€™ stylesÂ â€“ stand collars, long sleeves and zips can all be seen on polos across theÂ high street. The sleeveless lemon-print polo from Laura Ashley is a standout, contemporary polo that is perfect for the summer. It is matched by the KustomÂ Kit Sleeveless Polo (KK730), which is made from 100% cotton, has contrast tipping on the collar and is suitable for embroidery, transfer and screen print.