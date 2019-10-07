So, you’ve decorated every style of garment known to man. But what about those known only to man’s best friend? M&Co will have all the print shop pooches’ tails wagging when they see its Elf Christmas Dog Jumper, a true festive canine marvel. For those looking to create personalised dog garments, there is a limited range of brandable apparel to choose from, but a great place to start is the 3/4 Sleeve Dog Raglan (BB953W) from American Apparel (it’s more of a T-shirt than a jumper, but we don’t think Fido will notice). This two-tone style is made from 50% polyester/50% cotton, and is ‘slim-fit’. What’s not to love?