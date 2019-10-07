Need an outfit for a hound? Or seeking design inspiration for a kid’s sweatshirt? We’ve lined up the latest retail knit and sweat styles along with their imprint pairs
So, you’ve decorated every style of garment known to man. But what about those known only to man’s best friend? M&Co will have all the print shop pooches’ tails wagging when they see its Elf Christmas Dog Jumper, a true festive canine marvel. For those looking to create personalised dog garments, there is a limited range of brandable apparel to choose from, but a great place to start is the 3/4 Sleeve Dog Raglan (BB953W) from American Apparel (it’s more of a T-shirt than a jumper, but we don’t think Fido will notice). This two-tone style is made from 50% polyester/50% cotton, and is ‘slim-fit’. What’s not to love?
If you’re looking for a human-sized hoodie, Primark’s Nasa is an excellent example of how to use decoration cleverly: the kangaroo pocket and the inside hood are both printed, while the main body of the garment has only a simple left-chest logo. Vanilla, the fashion brand from Xpres, offers the Raglan Hoodie (VAN201), a 65% polyester/35% cotton French terry- backed jersey hoodie in white, black, or silver mélange that can be printed using dye-sublimation (excluding the black colourway), DTG, vinyl and film.
The Dynamo Biker Hoody from Joe Browns uses a variety of decoration techniques, showing how subtle but well-chosen designs in different media increase the perceived value for a low cost. The Salvage Unisex Zip-Up Hoody (SA41Z) in dark heather mélange from Continental Clothing offers a great base that has the additional appeal of being made from 60% recycled pre-consumer cotton organically grown/40% recycled post-consumer polyester.
Also presenting a stunning look is the embroidered lion head sweatshirt from TK Maxx. This kids’ style offers big impact despite using just two colours in the embroidery. A good wholesale pair is the Classic Set-In Sleeve Sweatshirt (62041) in royal blue from Fruit of the Loom. Made from 80% cotton/20% polyester, it is available in sizes 3/4- 14/15 years.
It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month for the whole of October. Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign raises money for two breast cancer charities: Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now. This October, George Home at Asda will be selling a sweatshirt that features the classic quote from the Mean Girls film: “On Wednesdays, we wear pink”. It’s a memorable design that again is simple in colour yet highly effective. To create a one-colour design that will get a lot of attention, the Stanley/Stella Unisex Changer Iconic Crew Neck Sweatshirt (STSU823) oers a stylish starting point. This crew-neck style is made from 85% organic cotton/15% recycled polyester, and includes half-moon detail at the back neck.