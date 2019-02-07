There are plenty of trends for garment decorators to embrace in 2019. Fringing is set toÂ be a big one â€“ if you have a good sewing machinist on your team, youâ€™re onto a winner. Tie-dye is set to be huge, with designers from Stella McCartney to Prada using it in their shows Â (check out the February 2019 issue of Images for a closer look at this particular technique), as is adding a handcrafted look to pieces (take a look at Erich Campbellâ€™s guide to creating handworked embroidery using an embroidery machine in the May 2018 issue of Images), while the bright colours and bold shapes of the 1980s still dominate.