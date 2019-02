There are plenty of trends for garment decorators to embrace in 2019. Fringing is set to be a big one – if you have a good sewing machinist on your team, you’re onto a winner. Tie-dye is set to be huge, with designers from Stella McCartney to Prada using it in their shows (check out the February 2019 issue of Images for a closer look at this particular technique), as is adding a handcrafted look to pieces (take a look at Erich Campbell’s guide to creating handworked embroidery using an embroidery machine in the May 2018 issue of Images), while the bright colours and bold shapes of the 1980s still dominate.