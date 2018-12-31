Itâ€˜s time to step away from the T-shirts and decorate a bag or two instead. Printed shoppers are the obvious starting point, but donâ€˜t stop there â€“ bags are perfect for over-the-top embellishments, so grab a tote and get creative.Â
The sweet Penguin Cotton Shopper Bag from M&Co shows how you donâ€˜t need many colours to make an impact. The 100% cotton canvas Carrie Tote (1001) in graphite from AS Colour is a great match with its slanted corners, and features reinforced shoulder straps.
The Penguin Cotton Shopper Bag from M&Co
AS Colourâ€˜s Carrie Tote
For those looking for a bit more bling, meet the Sequin Shopper Bag from Accessorize. Embellished with multi- coloured chevrons, this bag will cheerÂ up any shopping trip. A good startingÂ point for those feeling inspired is the HDi Compact Shopper (R002X) from Result. It has self-fabric handles with contrast colour binding, is lightweight and quick drying, and is suitable for embroidery (as well as print and transfer), making it an ideal candidate for decoration with sequins.
The Sequin ShopperÂ Bag from Accessorize
Resultâ€˜s HDi Compact Shopper
Sticking with the sequin theme â€“ because sequins, in case you havenâ€˜t noticed, have been big on the high street this year â€“Â we have the generously sized Rainbow Stripe Sequin Cosmetic Bag from Next. Decorators can create a similar lookÂ with the Linz Cosmetics Bag (SH4811) from Shugon at BTC Activewear. This rectangular style is suitable for screen printing, transfer and embroidery, and has a PVC internal lining.
Rainbow Stripe Sequin Cosmetic Bag from Next
Shugonâ€˜s Linz Cosmetics Bag is available at BTC Activewear
The Lulu Guinness Glitter Lip Grace Clutch Bag from Amara is an extremely covetable style. Add glitter film to its imprint pair, the Westford Mill Canvas Accessory Case (W530), for a similarly sparkly clutch. The case is made from 100% brushed cotton canvas and has a vintage-style metal zip.
The Lulu Guinness Glitter Lip Grace Clutch Bag from Amara
Westford Millâ€˜s Canvas Accessory Case
The Black RI Monogram FlightÂ Bag from River Island adds someÂ subtle sophistication to this monthâ€˜s Trendwatch. A similar look can be achieved by using the Retro Flight Bag (BG016) from BagBase as your starting point. Made from 600D polyester, it has an adjustable shoulder strap and an internal valuables pocket.