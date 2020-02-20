It’s not just the adults that get to be on-trend. We round up the latest decorator-friendly kidswear styles from leading brands, from sporty tees to stylish hoodies and athleisure options
New for 2020, the Fashion Leggings (SM426) and the Fashion Cycling Shorts (SM427) from SF Minni are available from ages 5-6 to 11-12 years. Both retail-ready styles feature a tear-away label and are made from a non-transparent, 88% polyester/12% elastane single jersey fabric. The cycling shorts have a black waistband, and the leggings come in black with a soft, white jacquard waistband that’s perfect for sublimation. The brand’s Fashion Crop Top (SM236) is also now available in a black/black colourway.
New from Spiro Activewear, the Junior Performance Aircool Tee (S287J) is ready to brand with print, transfer and embroidery, and is ideal for water-based inks. Made from 130gsm 100% polyester eye bird mesh with HighTec stretch, the quick-dry tee is moisture-wicking and breathable, and promises brilliant shape retention for maximum movement. It also features top-stitched shoulder and sleeve detail, and comes in 10 vibrant colours from ages 3-4 to 9-10 years.
The new Kid’s Camo Hoodie (JH014J) from Just Hoods by AWDis offers an on-trend, all-over camouflage print design that comes in two colourways: green camo and black camo. Made from 70% ringspun cotton/30% polyester, the cotton-faced fabric hoodie also features a double-fabric hood, kangaroo-pouch pocket and twin-needle stitching detail. It’s available in sizes XS-XL.
Stedman has extended the size range of its Classic-T Kids to 3XS- 2XL. “Made from soft and durable ringspun single-jersey cotton, it’s not only great for kids, but also perfectly suited for textile decorations,” adds the brand. The tee is available in 16 colours, including a new shade: sunflower yellow.
Exclusive to PenCarrie, the new Kids Crew Neck T-Shirt (NX3310) from Next Level Apparel promises excellent printability. The on-trend tee is made from 100% ringspun, combed cotton and comes in 18 colours. Also available from the brand is the new Kids CVC Crew Neck T-Shirt (NX3312), which is made from a 60% ringspun combed cotton/40% polyester blend and comes in 14 colours. Both on-trend styles are available from ages 4-5 to 14-16 years.
The Children’s Hardwearing Polycotton Polo (599B) is the perfect solution for kids’ sportswear, says Russell. “The nearly indestructible all-round polo shirt is especially hard-wearing thanks to the double seam on the bottom hem.” Available in seven colours, the classic-fit style also features side vents, as well as flat-knit collar and cuffs with double ripple effect. Also available is the Children’s Classic T (180B), Children’s HD T (165B) and the Children’s Hooded Sweatshirt (575B).
The new Junior Logo T-Shirt (7510) features a comfort fit, saddle shoulders and an inside neck print, and comes in two colours with a contrast colour Snickers logo on the front. Made from rip-stop fabric, the new FlexiWork Junior Trousers (7505) have multiple pockets, double adjustable waist and adjustable leg length by one size. Both come in sizes 2-10 years.
Made from a blend of Airlume combed and ringspun cotton, the Toddler 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Tee (3200T) from Bella+Canvas comes in 10 on-trend contrast colourways. The toddler tee features 3/4 colour contrast raglan sleeves, a crew neck with a contrast trim, side seams and a tear-away label. The Toddler Short Sleeve Tee (3001T) is also available from the brand in 13 colours.