Exclusive to PenCarrie, the new Kids Crew Neck T-Shirt (NX3310) from Next Level Apparel promises excellent printability. The on-trend tee is made from 100% ringspun, combed cotton and comes in 18 colours. Also available from the brand is the new Kids CVC Crew Neck T-Shirt (NX3312), which is made from a 60% ringspun combed cotton/40% polyester blend and comes in 14 colours. Both on-trend styles are available from ages 4-5 to 14-16 years.

