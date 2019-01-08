Visitors to Trophex Live 2019 have the chance to enter a prize draw to win aÂ SignatureÂ® 8080 Engraving Machine.

Held from the 13-14 February at Sandown Park in Surrey, theÂ Trophex Live 2019 event will showcase a variety of products and services from the trophy, awards and personalisation sector, as well as other associated areas of the industry such as sublimation, signage, embroidery, promotional items, engraving machines and materials.

To enter the prize draw, visitors should drop their entry badge into the red postbox at the registration stands when they leave. The winner will be drawn from the entires at 3pm on Monday 14 January and contacted after the event.

Entry to the show is free. Register here at: www.trophex-vis-19.reg.buzz

www.trophex.com/trophex-live