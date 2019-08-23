The fashion trends for 2020 were on display at Jacket Required, the contemporary menswear and streetwear trade exhibition, which took place in London over the summer.

“The season looks bright for SS20 with bold colour combinations, neons, vibrant tropical prints and abstract patterns,” said the organisers. “Crossing gender boundaries,Â millennial pink, neo mint and whitened yellows sit with ever popular brights and acid neons. Menswear prints and patterns for the SS20 season are anything but subtle, from Hawaiian florals to tie-dye and geometric digital designs, as well as tribal motifs and modern streetwear patterns. Athleisure and streetwear continue in the popularity stakes while tailoring and menswear shapes are becoming less defined, looser and slouchy for SS20.”

www.jacket-required.com

Â