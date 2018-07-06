Staffordshire-based start-up Tshirtify has been ranked 39 in the Startups 100 2018 list. The list, which is the UK’s only ranked index of up-and-coming start-ups, has flagged the T-shirt company as one to watch.

Tshirtify is an on-demand printing business that was established by wife and husband team Kerry and Richard Flanagan in March 2017 and supports projects worldwide through the global giving campaign, Buy1Give1. For every T-shirt sold on Tshirtify, a donation is made to projects around the world, including in Indonesia, India, Cambodia and Ethiopia.

Managing director Kerry Flanagan said: “When we started the company our dream was always to make a business that made a difference. From offering ethically sourced clothing to using business cards made from recycled T-shirts, our ethos is all about helping the smaller independent creatives to grow their business in a way that supports and helps others.

“Being recognised in the Startups 100 list goes to show that as a business we can make a difference and as the business grows so does the amount of help we can provide through Buy1Give1.”

Tshirtify now hopes to further expand the business, with plans to support a further 50 entrepreneurs in realising their dream, as well as looking at how technology such as augmented reality, virtual reality and 3D printing can have a positive impact on the garment industry.

www.tshirtify.com