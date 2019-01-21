The embroidered uniforms give the companies an identifiable brand, James explains. While the garments are optional most of the time for the music school staff, the receptionists wear branded tops, which include Uneek polos, sweatshirts and shirts (the staff provide their own trousers or skirts).Â In the two other companies, the drivers all wear a uniform. For those working on buses which are more of an economy hire for school trips and similar, the uniform needs to be simply smart, clean and branded, explains James, while the coach drivers on the theatre trips wearÂ a smarter uniform of shirts and ties. Again, Uneek polos and shirts are given to the drivers, along with United Brands softshell jackets and fleeces, both of which have the pullers changed to match the company’s colourways, and Henbury V-neck knitted jumpers. Quadra Burbank Zipper Portfolios are also embroidered for the staff to use.

One big advantage of using JustSo was narrowing down the garment choice, James reveals. â€œThey go through everything and select items for us â€“ they know what weâ€˜ll want to look at. To go through a whole catalogue is overwhelming. Whatâ€˜s also good is that they know which clothes will last. The uniform Iâ€˜m wearing today, Iâ€˜ve had it for years â€“ washed and ironed, it still looks as good as new, thereâ€˜s no fading. I know I could get cheaper online, but JustSo is the best option, and the most cost-effective â€“ the clothes might cost a pound or so more, but they last so I donâ€˜t have to buy new ones each year.”Â JustSo also supplies YMS Group with branded promotional goods such as pens, USB sticks and year planners, which James then gives out to schools and other potential customers. Along with the branded workwear, it all adds up to a highly effective marketing strategy. â€œI didnâ€˜t realise how powerful it was having branded uniforms until we started doing it. A small company that has a branded van and branded workwear looks like an established, strong company.”