TV TecStyle Visions has announced that for 2020, its entire textile finishing and promotion trade fair will be held in the largest hall of the Stuttgart Trade Fair Centre, Germany, for the first time.

Unlike previous years, the trade show and its accompanying programme will take place in the L-Bank Forum (Hall 1) from the 30 January – 1 February 2020, with parallel events WETEC and GiveADays held in the Jacques Lanners Hall (Hall 3) and Hall 5 respectively.

Co-ordinated by visual communication and haptic advertising platform, Expo 4.0, the three trade fairs will showcase technology and accessories for textile printing and finishing, such as embroidery, flocking, applications and laser engraving. Textile manufacturers and distributors for corporate fashion, promotional and workwear will also be on show, as well as new products and innovations in advertising technology and promotion.

A total of 566 exhibitors from 28 countries took part in the event in 2018, with 13,700 visitors from 41 countries reported to have attended the trade show. Nicole Dalkolmo, project manager at TV TecStyle Visions, said the eventâ€™s current registration level is very positive.

â€œOur customers know about the strengths of TV TecStyle Visions, the quality of our specialist visitors is impressive. By the time the trade fair opens the hall will be full, we are now starting with the concrete planning of the accompanying programme for specialist visitors.”

At TV TecStyle Visions, highlights from its accompanying programme will include: daily fashion shows of renowned and famous textile manufacturers; a Fair.Eco.Bio stand where visitors can find out more about sustainability; and, in cooperation with the German institutes for textile and fibre research, a technical special show on the micro-factory where visitors can gain some hands-on experience. A series of technical talks on current topics in textile finishing, and on materials and techniques will also be held, and Charlie Taublieb, aka Dr Print, will be answering visitors’ questions.

www.messe-stuttgart.de/tecstyle-visions/en/