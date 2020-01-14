Are any new brands joiningÂ the show this year?

Yes, weâ€™ll be welcoming quite a few new brands, including HP, Lion Werbe GmbH (embroidery), Lynx (digital print), and SRoque (screen printing carousels).

Will there be any workshops, seminars or special events?

Knowledge transfer and inspiration are the focal points of the accompanying educational programme at TV TecStyle Visions. In the TecCheck Area, visitors will be able to follow the complete production process for a polo shirt in the Digital Textile Micro Factory â€“ from 3D design to the finished product.

In Charlieâ€™s Corner, Charlie Taublieb (aka Dr Print) will shed some light on the technical aspects of screen printing, and on Stand 1C11 visitors will be able to print a T-shirt themselves under Charlieâ€™s expert supervision.

The Technical Forum (Stand 1D22) will include talks and best practice examples relating to smart textiles, finishing techniques and sustainability. Panel discussions in which experts from the industry talk about the latest developments in the industry will also be held every day, followed by get- togethers and networking opportunities.

During the TecStyle Fashion Show on Stand 1H70, models and dancers will present the latest fashion trends and outfits. The show will feature collections from renowned national and international textile labels such as Hakro, JHK, Adler Czech, Result Clothing, Falk&Ross, Master Italia, Premier and Promodoro.