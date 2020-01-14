Nicole Dalkolmo, senior product manager of TV TecStyle Visions, talks about what visitors can expect to see at the 11th edition of the European show
Nicole Dalkolmo
How many exhibitors are taking part in TV TecStyle Visions 2020?
We are expecting over 240 exhibitors from 21 countries. In recent years, weâ€™ve focused on increasing the number of international exhibitorsÂ for technical market segments and the textile sector.
Along with our traditionally strong exhibitor groups from France and the UK, we are also seeing an increase in new companies, especially from Eastern Europe.
Are any new brands joiningÂ the show this year?
Yes, weâ€™ll be welcoming quite a few new brands, including HP, Lion Werbe GmbH (embroidery), Lynx (digital print), and SRoque (screen printing carousels).
Will there be any workshops, seminars or special events?
Knowledge transfer and inspiration are the focal points of the accompanying educational programme at TV TecStyle Visions. In the TecCheck Area, visitors will be able to follow the complete production process for a polo shirt in the Digital Textile Micro Factory â€“ from 3D design to the finished product.
In Charlieâ€™s Corner, Charlie Taublieb (aka Dr Print) will shed some light on the technical aspects of screen printing, and on Stand 1C11 visitors will be able to print a T-shirt themselves under Charlieâ€™s expert supervision.
The Technical Forum (Stand 1D22) will include talks and best practice examples relating to smart textiles, finishing techniques and sustainability. Panel discussions in which experts from the industry talk about the latest developments in the industry will also be held every day, followed by get- togethers and networking opportunities.
During the TecStyle Fashion Show on Stand 1H70, models and dancers will present the latest fashion trends and outfits. The show will feature collections from renowned national and international textile labels such as Hakro, JHK, Adler Czech, Result Clothing, Falk&Ross, Master Italia, Premier and Promodoro.
How will the show reflect current key trends in the garment decoration industry?
Fair trade, sustainable products and ecological production methodsÂ are in demand. At the fairâ€¢ecoâ€¢bio Infopoint (Stand 1G22) experts such as Mantis, Neutral and HRM will explain how the production, sale and decoration of advertising textiles can be organised sustainably. Trade visitors will also have an opportunity to print a sustainably-produced item of clothing using water-based inks.
Why should Images readers visit TV TecStyle Visions â€“ in what way will it benefit their business?
TV TecStyle Visions is Europeâ€˜s leading trade fair for textile decoration and promotion. The exhibitors will be showing the latest technology and accessories for all textile printing processes, as well as textile embroidery, flocking, and laser engraving. Renowned manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of corporate fashion, promotionalwear and functional workwear will be displaying their latest styles. As part of the Expo 4.0 trade fair network, TV TecStyle Visions, together with GiveADays and WETEC, covers all areas of visual communication and haptic (touch) advertising.
TV TecStyle Visions takes place in Stuttgart from 30 January to 1 February, 2020. Tickets can be purchased online and a free day ticket is available with the promotion code â€˜TV20ticket4you.â€™ This entitles the holder to visit all the events of the Expo 4.0 trade fair association.