The German Institutes for Textile and Fibre Research (DITF) has announced it will give a live demonstration of a complete garment production chain at TV TecStyle Visions 2020.Â

In cooperation with its industry partners, the DITFâ€™s Digital Textile Micro Factory (stand 1B80) will showcase the creation of a polo shirt along its entire production chain. This live process will include the 3D design of the product, as well as the sublimation printing and cutting processes, and a demonstration of the final stages that bring together the individual components of the manufacture to complete the finished product.Â

TV TecStyle Visions 2020 will be held from 30 January – 1 February, with guided tours taking place through the Digital Textile Micro Factory every day of the trade show at 11.00, 13.00 and 15.00 in the L-Bank Forum (Hall 1).

Images readers can register for a free ticket to the event using the code: TV20ticket4you at imagesmaguk/TVTecStyle20

www.messe-stuttgart.de/tecstyle-visions/en/