The dyeing facility, based in Stoke-on-Trent, with a finishing unit in Leicester, can produce up to 1,000 dyed garments a day depending on the complexity of the design. The minimum order is 100 garments, and Paul says that they already supply, amongst others, “the three largest screen printers in London, as well as two large UK retailers”.

Tshirt Group still runs its DTG and sublimation printing businesses, as well as a screen printing arm. “The printing side has done extremely well over the last five years, which has given us the platform to be able to go out and research new ideas like the dyeing,” Paul says. He’s looking to add a new DTG machine soon, with the choice currently between another Kornit, the Brother GTX or the Ovaljet – the new DTG option from the US that is yet to officially launch; Paul and production manager Joe Richardson are hoping to fly out to the States soon to see it in action. [See Marshall Atkinson’s review in the March 2018 issue of Images.]

The growth in all parts of the business has seen the company adding a 3,000 sq ft mezzanine floor in January this year, and there are no signs of Paul and the team slowing down anytime soon. “We’re working on something at the moment that can be added to the dye to create an extra dimension to it; I can’t say too much at the moment, but it should be ready in six months. We’re constantly working to make sure we offer something fresh – we want to buck the trend of boring tie-dye products by using our creativity to produce unique effects that no-one else in the industry is offering.”

www.tshirt.group