The UK Fashion & Textile Industry (UKFT) has released its key industry priorities ahead of the UK general election on Thursday 12 December.

In the UKFT Manifesto, the organisation outlines what it believes the UK fashion and textile sector will need from the new government to ensure its continued growth.

These key priorities are: minimise disruption to trade; increase support for exporters; fix the skills and training landscape; increase targeted support for UK manufacturing businesses; ensure UK immigration policy reflects the needs of SMEs; develop and foster innovation; boost sustainability; and support entrepreneurship and encourage business growth.

To read the full UKFT Manifesto, visit: www.ukft.org/uk-fashion-textile-industry-manifesto/

www.ukft.org

