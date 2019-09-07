There is some software that is used to process stitch files and â€˜guessâ€™ at the vector-like objects created in their working file, but it is rarely very effective. Without â€˜processingâ€™ or software thatâ€™s able to interpolate/remove stitching directly, stitch files cannot be resized without increasing or decreasing density, altering stitch length and texture, potentially creating overly long or short stitches, and/or making details either too dense or sparse. You are able to import stitch files into digitising software to add text or combine designs into one decoration area, but any significant alteration of the basic shapes, settings or sequence requires the original working file and must be done in the same software in which the design was created.

The easiest metaphor to grasp is that working files are to vector graphics what stitch files are to raster graphics exported from a vector graphic. You can create a graphic as a vector, drawing shapes and assigning colours, and then export that graphic to a JPG or PNG file. Though you could add elements over that image or potentially process it, if you want to change the shapes you created in your original art, youâ€™ll need the original vector file. Similarly, auto-tracing, which creates a new vector file from a source raster image, renders files that are noticeably less â€˜cleanâ€™ than the original source.