Papini offers two options of bespoke service: its Design It Yourself option enables customers to choose a combination of the brand’s standard colours and styles to create a garment that meets their requirements; and the Full Bespoke option uses the customers’ ideas, combined with the brand’s expertise, to create an individual look specific to their requirements. “We can colour-match to a specific Pantone, and also offer a full personalisation service, which can include back-neck labels, embossed buttons, embroidery, print or a raised rubber badge.”
Available for both men and women, the Russell HD Raglan Sweat (280M/F) comes in 10 colours, including two new marl shades: maroon and bright navy. The HD Raglan Polo and the HD Henley T are also available. All garments in the collection feature an adhesive label, which can be removed for personalised printing and rebranding. “Other little details, such as buttons in contrasting colours, decorative seams and the wide choice of colours, make a very special collection that can be adapted to just about every application,” says Russell.
Orn Clothing offers a bespoke service that enables customers to create a garment to their unique specifications in any colour or style, with their own chosen fabrics and features, such as labels and decoration. The company’s bespoke services are available for a minimum order of 500 pieces per garment, depending on the garment, and can include shirts, blouses, trousers, jackets, polo shirts and T-shirts.
The Made to Order service from Roly enables its customers to customise any of the products in its catalogue, as well as design a garment from scratch. This can include choosing its shape, colour and fabric for complete personalisation. All garments created through the brand’s bespoke service can also be decorated with print.
Available exclusively from PenCarrie, the new Original FNB brand, previously known as FAB Bespoke Clothing, offers the same bespoke services as its predecessor. The brand provides bespoke manufacturing of garments to its customers’ precise specifications, promising “exceptionally high-quality products with a fast turnaround, and an unrivalled attention to detail along with a truly personal service”. This may include retail products in sustainable fabrics, or imprint products designed to meet specific price points.
Whether it’s a modification of an existing style or full customisation, Absolute Apparel says its experienced team can guide customers through the entire process from the concept stage, through to design and delivery. “There are no limits to the level of customisation or accessories on offer, with any fabric, silhouette, colourway or performance characteristic catered for.” Quality checks are in place at each stage of production, adds the company, with transparent and honest communication throughout.
Result Custom Made offers a specialist customisation service enabling customers to create their own versions of the brand’s current garments to fit their individual needs. “Customers can have a selection of our garments customised to their specification by configuring fabrics, trim, colours, linings and other features currently used in production for that style – the options are endless,” says Result. The service is currently only available in the UK and requires a minimum order quantity of 500 pieces per colour, per style on most styles, and provides a garment sample prior to production.
Livingstone International specialises in the sourcing and manufacture of bespoke clothing and accessories from all over the world, for customers and clients based in the UK, Europe, Africa and North America. The company sources and produces a wide range of apparel for a variety of sectors, including corporatewear, workwear, leisurewear, sportswear, fashion and accessories. For garment decorators, Livingstone says it will always develop a ‘best-fit’ solution to ensure that your products are “delivered on time, on budget and to the quality standards expected in your design brief”.
The bespoke team at Mantis World offers the personalisation of its products from a range of menswear, womenswear, kids and babywear, giving customers the opportunity to choose their own custom colours, garment specifications, fabrics, care labels and more. The brand uses a network
of ethical-manufacturing partners experienced in sustainable fibres and fabrics to create eco-friendly, bespoke garments certified to its own ‘Well Made’ standards. From custom polo shirts to embroidered hoodies, jackets and jersey tees, all garment styles are available with minimum quantity requirements.
With over 100 years of experience, Joseph Alan, a division of Dennys Brands, says it offers fashion with function, providing bespoke uniforms for the hotel and hospitality sector. “Specialising in unique uniform designs that combine traditional tailoring methods and innovative design, with modern or traditional fabrics, we will create elegant and professional garments that stand out to give you a truly individual look.” The collection includes shirts, jackets and more to help enhance your customers’ corporate image and reinforce their brand, adds the company.
Continental Clothing provides a variety of services, including bespoke production, low-impact printed branding, embroidery, labelling, bagging and barcoding on all of its garments. Made from sustainable fabrics, such as organic cotton, recycled polyester, Tencel and EcoVero, its garments are manufactured in facilities powered by green renewable energy from low-impact raw materials, advises the brand, and the production process is also Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified. “With in-house specialists on sustainability, we’re the go-to for bespoke feel-good clothing which is both socially responsible and ethically produced,” states Continental.
If you need sustainable apparel with a special design or company branding, Neutral promises bespoke garments made according to the high standards of its Certified Responsibility certification. “From the style and fabric to labelling and packaging, we can help you with any clothing or accessories you require. You can also add a personalised message, or simply show your commitment to sustainability through our Certified Responsibility labelling and hangtags.” The brand’s garments are made using renewable energy, and according to the following standards: Global Organic Textile Standard, EU Ecolabel, Fairtrade, SA8000 and Oeko-Tex.