United Brands of Scandinavia has announced it is joining the Newtech roadshows for 2019. “With Newtechâ€™s proactive, modern and forward-thinking approach to interacting with our industry customer base, we believe we and our customers can benefit greatly from this partnership,” said Amy Frewer, managing director at United Brands. “These events will provide United Brands the opportunity to engage and interact closely with our existing and new customers across the country in conveniently located and hassle-free environments.”

The brand will be showing more than 50 of its new product lines for 2019, as well as its bestselling lines. Amy added: “The new addition of evening sessions has also opened the door to meeting even more people that find time away from their business during trading hours is simply not possible.”

The next Newtech show is in June at the Hallmark Airport Hotel in Manchester. For a full list of the roadshows, visit the Newtech website.Â

www.coactiveevents.com/events/newtech

