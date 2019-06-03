When did you start your career in the industry?

From being a young whippersnapper, I’ve pretty much worked in the textile industry all my working life. At the age of 16 I worked three shifts in a textile manufacturing plant, producing textiles for the home furnishing and fashion industries. In 1990 I answered an ad in the Yorkshire Post for a production manager and, despite having no experience in management at the

time, somehow I blagged it. When I started the position we had maybe 20 staff; when I left to start Sabur in 1998 we had close on 200 based over two sites covering nearly 100,000 sq ft.

What’s your most over-used word or phrase?

‘No problem’ – I’m a big believer in ‘for any problem there’s a solution’. From putting square pegs into round holes or pushing water uphill, there’s a solution. I’m never one to be defeated.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Funny, personable and loyal (well, I hope that’s what they’d say).

What is your favourite radio station?

I’m a bloke that still has a glove box full of CDs in the car as my music genre covers everything from country to punk with a bit of 2 Tone and New Romantics thrown in for good measure. But if I had to name the station that’s on the most, it would be Union Jack Radio.