How long have you been working in the industry?

41 years.

Whatâ€™s the best thing to ever happen to you at work?

For the World Cup 1996 we had this idea of producing a France winners shirt. The experts never expected them toÂ win and there was internal resistance to spending the money to do the art and print 100 shirts in the hope that France won. But we did it, they won – and we sold 1 million winners shirts.

Which tune canâ€™t you get out of your head at the moment?

When the Spurs go marching in!