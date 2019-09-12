You know the name, now get to know the person. Graham Ridley, managing director and owner of Retro Activewear, talks about his passion for boxing and his plans to become the next prime minister
How long have you been working in the industry?
41 years.
Whatâ€™s the best thing to ever happen to you at work?
For the World Cup 1996 we had this idea of producing a France winners shirt. The experts never expected them toÂ win and there was internal resistance to spending the money to do the art and print 100 shirts in the hope that France won. But we did it, they won – and we sold 1 million winners shirts.
Which tune canâ€™t you get out of your head at the moment?
When the Spurs go marching in!
Whatâ€™s your favourite TV show?
I donâ€™t really do TV.
Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?
Neither.
Whatâ€™s the most embarrassing thing thatâ€™s ever happened to you at work?
Not seeing a simple mistake. We managed to print 5,000 shirts that said Carlsberg For For Ever before we noticed. Directors, managers and staff all missed it. Itâ€™s never happened again though.
Whatâ€™s your most unappealing habit?
Short fuse!
Whatâ€™s your guilty pleasure?
Boxing. My final bout was at York Hall in front of 1,000 people… aged 60 years.
Whatâ€™s your hidden talent?
Imagination.
If you could have anyone elseâ€™s job, whose would you want?
Prime minister – Iâ€™d inject some common sense, which is not that common!
Whatâ€™s the best place youâ€™ve ever visited?
I love Italy and the Alps.
Which gadget or app couldnâ€™t you live without?
Spotify for music.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
Hitler. Why?