You know the name, now get to know the person. Helen Parry, managing director of MagnaColours, tells us about the Taj Mahal, triathlons and meeting HM The Queen
How and when did you start your career in the imprintable garments industry?
Iâ€™ve worked in the textile industryÂ since 2000, in dyes and chemicals. Eight years ago I started working for Sawgrass producing sublimation inks for digital platforms. Then I moved to MagnaColours to focus on water-based screen printing inks.
Whatâ€™s the best thing thatâ€™s ever happened to you at work?
Winning the Queenâ€™s Award for Innovation and going to the Palace to meet HM The Queen.
Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?
Loyal, fun and a little bit mad (particularly in reference to physical challenges!).
Whatâ€™s your favourite word or phrase?
Work hard, play hard!
Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?
Neither: Iâ€™m not a crisps fan, but I prefer good old ready salted.
Which tune canâ€™t you get out of your head at the moment?
Faithâ€™s Song by Amy Wadge (from the BBC TV show Keeping Faith) â€“ itâ€™s beautiful.
Whatâ€™s your hidden talent?
Being able to get showered and ready to go out in under eight minutes â€“ as evidenced on a recent business trip!
What’s your greatest ambition?
To have a proper, fully stocked wine cellar!
Whatâ€™s your guilty pleasure?
Triathlons. Iâ€™ve got the bug. This offsets my other guilty pleasure â€“ Champagne.
Is there another job that youâ€™ve always wanted to do?
Physiotherapist (for the national rugby team, obviously!).
Where is the best place youâ€™ve ever visited?
The Taj Mahal at sunrise and sunset. Itâ€™s the most eye-watering sight.
Which gadget couldnâ€™t you live without?
My Garmin Fenix 6S watch. Iâ€™ve become a real stats geek and use it all the time for my triathlon training.
If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?
Iâ€™d ask my dear (deceased) aunt if sheâ€™s enjoying the reunion up there?