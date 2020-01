What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

Winning the Queen’s Award for Innovation and going to the Palace to meet HM The Queen.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Loyal, fun and a little bit mad (particularly in reference to physical challenges!).

What’s your favourite word or phrase?

Work hard, play hard!

Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?

Neither: I’m not a crisps fan, but I prefer good old ready salted.

Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?

Faith’s Song by Amy Wadge (from the BBC TV show Keeping Faith) – it’s beautiful.

What’s your hidden talent?

Being able to get showered and ready to go out in under eight minutes – as evidenced on a recent business trip!

What’s your greatest ambition?

To have a proper, fully stocked wine cellar!

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Triathlons. I’ve got the bug. This offsets my other guilty pleasure – Champagne.

Is there another job that you’ve always wanted to do?

Physiotherapist (for the national rugby team, obviously!).

Where is the best place you’ve ever visited?

The Taj Mahal at sunrise and sunset. It’s the most eye-watering sight.

Which gadget couldn’t you live without?

My Garmin Fenix 6S watch. I’ve become a real stats geek and use it all the time for my triathlon training.

If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?

I’d ask my dear (deceased) aunt if she’s enjoying the reunion up there?