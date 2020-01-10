Whatâ€™s the best thing thatâ€™s ever happened to you at work?

Winning the Queenâ€™s Award for Innovation and going to the Palace to meet HM The Queen.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Loyal, fun and a little bit mad (particularly in reference to physical challenges!).

Whatâ€™s your favourite word or phrase?

Work hard, play hard!

Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?

Neither: Iâ€™m not a crisps fan, but I prefer good old ready salted.

Which tune canâ€™t you get out of your head at the moment?

Faithâ€™s Song by Amy Wadge (from the BBC TV show Keeping Faith) â€“ itâ€™s beautiful.

Whatâ€™s your hidden talent?

Being able to get showered and ready to go out in under eight minutes â€“ as evidenced on a recent business trip!

What’s your greatest ambition?

To have a proper, fully stocked wine cellar!

Whatâ€™s your guilty pleasure?

Triathlons. Iâ€™ve got the bug. This offsets my other guilty pleasure â€“ Champagne.

Is there another job that youâ€™ve always wanted to do?

Physiotherapist (for the national rugby team, obviously!).

Where is the best place youâ€™ve ever visited?

The Taj Mahal at sunrise and sunset. Itâ€™s the most eye-watering sight.

Which gadget couldnâ€™t you live without?

My Garmin Fenix 6S watch. Iâ€™ve become a real stats geek and use it all the time for my triathlon training.

If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?

Iâ€™d ask my dear (deceased) aunt if sheâ€™s enjoying the reunion up there?