Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?

I listen to George Ezra a lot. My favourite song is Shotgun. I grew up with Motown, but I like most music and I even listen to country and rock music.

What’s your favourite sports team?

I am a Glasgow Celtic supporter and they are just down the street from me.

Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?

It has to be brown sauce.

What was the last book you read?

Flying High by Tony Fernandes. I love reading autobiographies as I find them very uplifting. I have just ordered the autobiography for Sir Tom Jones (another music favourite) and James Dyson.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Easy, it has to be whiskey. I collect different bottles of whiskey and my wife says I drink too much of it. It has to be whiskey with two cubes of ice and a dash of water. If anyone says to me they don’t like whiskey I tell them to try another blend or malt as they are all different in taste. My latest bottle is Smokehead, a single malt from Islay.

What’s your hidden talent?

That’s a tough question. I don’t think I have one. But I tend not to write things down (as customers of mine will tell you) – I have a very good memory, so I spend the time speaking to people and then write down the notes later. I have a hunger to learn about new products and spend the winter months doing research and development with my suppliers.

If you were to pursue another occupation, what would it be?

I think it would be a consultant of some type. I like passing on correct information to people and being of help to them. There is so much to learn out there. I would like to take up astronomy when I retire.

If you could be anywhere on Earth right now, where would you be?

You mean leave the heaven of cold, damp and windy Glasgow?! It has to be the south of Spain. I love the food, language and how laidback and friendly people are there.

Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?

Easy, it’s my trusted sat nav. I travel all over the UK and Europe by car on business. During the summer months I average about 1,200 miles a week and I have a reputation in the industry for getting out and visiting customers. I could not do without it.

What hobbies do you have?

I play badminton on Thursday nights when I am not out travelling. I play indoor carpet bowls in the winter (we just came second in the Sunday league) and I play outdoor grass bowls in the summer. It’s a very social game (drink involved again) and I get to meet so many different people. It’s a great way to exercise and relax as well.

If you could ask one person one question, what would you ask?

I would ask my dad, if he was still alive, “Am I doing okay, Dad?”. I think he would be very proud of how far we have come.