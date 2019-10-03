How did you start your career in the industry?

I went straight from college to the wonderful Georey E Macpherson: pioneers of machine embroidery in the UK. I left the company twice and on both occasions rejoined them – the grass isn’t always greener. That’s where my knowledge of good thread came from.

What’s the best thing to ever happen to you at work?

I’m a complete optimist – the best thing hasn’t happened yet!