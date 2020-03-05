Whatâ€™s your most over-used word or phrase?

Thank you. We have an amazing team of 20 staff, and I constantly show my appreciation by saying thank you.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Easy-going (I hope!), generous (although our staff may disagree when having a wage review!) and grumpy (sometimes!).

What is your favourite radio station?

I am a keen music fan, so I have several â€˜favouritesâ€™ saved in my car, including Radio 1, Capital, Kiss, Heart and a local Lancashire station called Rock FM. I like Steve Wright, so a mid-week afternoon can sometimes include a touch of Radio 2.

Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?

That depends on the food: bangers and mash must be accompanied by brown sauce, but if itâ€™s a bacon sarnie, then it has to be red!

What was the last book you read?

My favourite read is an autobiography â€“ generally a musician or a business-person whoâ€™s done well in life. My latest read was Bruce Dickinson, lead singer of Iron Maiden. Heâ€™s had a fascinating life as a musician, airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, motivational speaker, beer brewer, novelist, radio presenter and film scriptwriter. He even found time to battle cancer.

Whatâ€™s your party trick?

We have a blender at home, and I make a mean strawberry daiquiri. I tend to go a little heavy on the Bacardi ratio, so everyone tends to leave our house a little inebriated!

Whatâ€™s your big ambition?

To visit the Big Apple. Iâ€™ve been lucky enough to travel to many places around the world, but I just havenâ€™t got to New York yet. The hustle and bustle of a city that never sleeps fascinates me, and I canâ€™t wait to get there!

Whatâ€™s your guilty pleasure?

Drambuie. I donâ€™t drink it very often as Iâ€™m a beer drinker, but every now and again, especially after a big meal, a large Drambuie (no ice) is just the ticket. I have also been known to quathe odd gin or two!

Is there another job that youâ€™ve always wanted to do?

I love what I do, so Iâ€™ve already got my ideal job, but at school I aspired to be an architect.

If you could be anywhere on earth right now, where would you be?

In the sun, looking across a white sandy beach and clear blue waters with a cold beer in my hand! Iâ€™m fortunate to have travelled a lot, but my favourite would be Mauritius.

Which gadget or app couldnâ€™t you live without?

My Microsoft Surface Pro Tablet. Having the power of a Windows PC in a small lightweight tablet, which is synced to my office PC, is amazing as I can be in touch with the business seven days a week.

If you could ask one person one question, who and what would you ask?

Adolf Hitler â€“ why?