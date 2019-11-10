How long have you been working in the industry?

Since I started the business in 2003. I had no prior experience or knowledge so it was a complete leap of faith.

What’s your most over-used word or phrase?

“Don’t confuse effort with results.”

Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?

The ring tone to my mobile, which never seems to go quiet.

What’s your favourite sports team?

It has to be the England cricket team and the Barmy Army.

Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?

What, no sauce at all isn’t an option?

What is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

I walked in to a semi-lowered roller door and knocked myself clean out.

What’s your most unappealing habit?

Being a managing director.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

A McDonald’s drive-through takeaway.

What’s your hidden talent?

I make a mean Paella.

If you were to pursue another occupation what would it be?