When did you start your career in the industry?

I used to have my own business as a butcher selling fresh meat and delicatessen foods on markets around the south-east from a refrigerated trailer. When the ‘mad cow‘ crisis was at its peak in the mid 90s it became very difficult. TheMagicTouch was in its infancy then and my brother Carl was working with Jim Nicol – they needed help as the company was starting to expand. I had a young family, I needed some stability, so I joined them in St Albans in May 1996 initially to run the warehouse.

What‘s your most over- used word or phrase?