When did you start your career in the industry?

I used to have my own business as a butcher selling fresh meat and delicatessen foods on markets around the south-east from a refrigerated trailer. When the â€˜mad cowâ€˜ crisis was at its peak in the mid 90s it became very difficult. TheMagicTouch was in its infancy then and my brother Carl was working with Jim Nicol â€“ they needed help as the company was starting to expand. I had a young family, I needed some stability, so I joined them in St Albans in May 1996 initially to run the warehouse.Â

Whatâ€˜s your most over- used word or phrase?Â