How and when did you start your career in the industry?

As a 14-year-old, catching and folding shirts at the end of the dryer — I soon had asbestos fingers!

What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

I should say my wife, as I met her through work… However, I would probably say getting to enjoy the 2003 Rugby World Cup win while living and working in Australia with Sericol!

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Stubborn, loyal and passionate.

What’s your favourite word or phrase?

Keep buggering on…

Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?

Cheese and onion.

What’s your current earworm?

With an 11-year-old daughter, it’s ‘Dance Monkey’ by Tones and I, at the moment.

What’s your hidden talent?

I’m a trained glider pilot.

What’s your greatest ambition?

To be able to retire and spend winter in Hong Kong and summer in England.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Curry sauce on fish and chips.

Is there another job that you’ve always wanted to do?

I’ve always wanted to be a cartographer – an artist that draws maps.

Where is the best place you’ve ever visited?

Maldives.

Which gadget couldn’t you live without?

A toaster.

If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?

Captain William Thompson, who buried £200m+ pirate treasure in Costa Rica: “Where should I start digging?!”