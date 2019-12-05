How long have you been working in the industry?

Too long! I’m clocking up 35 years this year.

What’s the best thing to ever happen to you at work?

The first time I successfully printed. I love screen printing and although I’ve had to embrace new technologies, and have ultimately moved into other areas of the industry, I still hark back to the days of pulling a squeegee!

Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?

Not The News by Thom Yorke

What’s your favourite TV show?

Billions on Sky Atlantic.

Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?

Definitely cheese and onion.

What is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

Getting into an important meeting at Dillons Bookstore HQ only to open my case and not recognise the contents. It transpired my (almost identical) case had been picked up by the other person waiting in reception, a certain David Attenborough. They had to send to have them switched!

What’s your most unappealing habit?

Checking my phone (constantly!)

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Booze, ideally copious amounts, and often…

What’s your hidden talent?

I’m still looking for that!

If you could have anyone else’s job, whose job would you want?

Giovanni Castiglioni, president of MV Agusta Motorcycles. I’m lucky enough to own one of their bikes and cannot imagine what it would be like to be involved closely with developing such ‘pieces of art’.

What is the best place you’ve ever visited?

Marrakesh. I’ve been lucky enough to travel quite a bit with work over the years but there’s only a few places I’d choose to go back to on holiday and this is one of them.

Which gadget or app couldn’t you live without?

My Mac – I’d be absolutely lost without it. Having said that, I do love a gadget of any sort!

If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?

Captain Beefheart and the question would be: “What exactly were you smoking when you wrote your music?”