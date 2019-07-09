How long have you been in the garment decoration industry?

Six foot four.

What’s the best thing to ever happen to you at work?

Lee Thompson the saxophone player came in to pick up some swag for his band at 8am one morning and I asked him if he was the first sign of madness.

Which tune can’t you get out of your head at the moment?

I’ve got a song that’ll get on your nerves by Joe Pasquale

What’s your favourite TV show?

I’ve never really owned a television, but I saw one in the shop window last week that was on sale for £1 with a sign that said ‘volume stuck on full’. Well, I couldn’t turn that down.

Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?

The flavour matters not, what’s more intriguing is the fact that they all go stale on a Saturday.

What is the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to you at work?

I went in once wearing my socks on the wrong feet.

What’s your most unappealing habit?