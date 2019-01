When did you start your career in the industry?

I started in 1981 when I joined Geoffrey Macpherson. This gave me a great grounding for my future in the garment decoration industry. After six years I set up my own business selling and repairing embroidery equipment. Amaya Sales UK has now grown (with the help of my co-directors and our great team) into a leading supplier of embroidery machines, direct-to-garment printers, transfer paper and ancillary equipment.

What‘s the best thing that‘s ever happened to you at work?

Getting referrals from happy customers.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Down to earth

What‘s your favourite word or phrase?

“I told you so.”

Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?

Salt and vinegar

Which tune can‘t you get out of your head at the moment?

Driving Home for Christmas – Chris Rea

What‘s your hidden talent?

Flipping beer mats – I managed 14 (together) one night in Cleethorpes!

What‘s your greatest ambition?

To help build a strong and respected company for my family and staff.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

A great glass of red wine with my friends.

Is there another job that you‘ve always wanted to do?

I’m doing it.

Where is the best place you‘ve ever visited?

Key West in Florida

Which gadget couldn‘t you live without?

My Bose speaker when travelling.

If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?

Brian Clough: “How did you motivate the Nottingham Forest team to win two European Cup Finals?“