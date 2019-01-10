When did you start your career in the industry?Â

I started in 1981 when I joined Geoffrey Macpherson. This gave me a great grounding for my future in the garment decoration industry. After six years IÂ set up my own business selling and repairing embroidery equipment. Amaya Sales UK has now grown (with the help of my co-directors and our great team) into a leading supplier of embroidery machines, direct-to-garment printers, transfer paper and ancillary equipment.

Whatâ€˜s the best thing thatâ€˜s ever happened to you at work?

Getting referrals from happy customers.

Which three words would your friends use to describe your personality?

Down to earth

Whatâ€˜s your favourite word or phrase?

â€œI told you so.”

Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?

Salt and vinegar

Which tune canâ€˜t you get out of your head at the moment?

Driving Home for Christmas â€“ Chris Rea

Whatâ€˜s your hidden talent?

Flipping beer mats â€“ I managed 14 (together) one night in Cleethorpes!

Whatâ€˜s your greatest ambition?

To help build a strong and respected company for my family and staff.

Whatâ€™s your guilty pleasure?

A great glass of red wine with my friends.

Is there another job that youâ€˜ve always wanted to do?

Iâ€™m doing it.

Where is the best place youâ€˜ve ever visited?

Key West in Florida

Which gadget couldnâ€˜t you live without?

My Bose speaker when travelling.

If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?

Brian Clough: â€œHow did you motivate the Nottingham Forest team to win two European Cup Finals?â€œ

