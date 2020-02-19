A University of Cincinnati student has created a plastisol-based ink made with thermochromic pigment that can be erased with heat for the reuse and reprinting of T-shirts.

The product, Cycle, was designed by Ellen Posch, a senior industrial design student working in product design consulting at the US university’s College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning, to “combat the unsustainable amount of textile waste sent to landfills with a brand centered around circular fashion design”.

Customers can subscribe to Cycle online to receive a new design on their T-shirt every month, which is reprinted with the colourless, thermochromic ink again and again until the garment wears out. “Cycle ink is currently a preliminary prototype, comprised of a plastisol-based substrate mixed with thermochromic pigment. When the T-shirt is heated above normal temperatures, the pigment in the ink disappears, leaving only the screen printing substrate,” explained Ellen.