Vans is upping the style stakes in 2019 with its Festival Satin Classic Slip-On Shoes, which have been transformed by embellishment with eye-catching embroidery.Â This low-profile shoe with its distinctive Vans â€˜Slip-Onâ€˜ silhouette and embroidered upper promises â€œa California edge to time-honoured floral satin brocade textiles by offering lush satin finishes and ornate details”.Â The 100% vegan Festival Satin shoe is available in three colourways: gold/gold, red/black and black/black.Â

www.vans.co.uk

Â