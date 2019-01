Vans is upping the style stakes in 2019 with its Festival Satin Classic Slip-On Shoes, which have been transformed by embellishment with eye-catching embroidery. This low-profile shoe with its distinctive Vans ‘Slip-On‘ silhouette and embroidered upper promises “a California edge to time-honoured floral satin brocade textiles by offering lush satin finishes and ornate details”. The 100% vegan Festival Satin shoe is available in three colourways: gold/gold, red/black and black/black.

www.vans.co.uk