Vastex International has announced the launch of the EconoRed II-30 high capacity dryer.

The new dryer is said to cure up to 300 plastisol-printed garments per hour, and 100 garments per hour when screen printed with water-based or discharge ink.

“The dryer is 20% quieter and 13cm narrower than its EC II-30 predecessor owing to its top-mounted exhaust system, and allows positioning of thecontrol box on the right (standard) or left side of the enclosure to suit shop layouts,” explained Vastex.

The new EconoRed II-30 also features a 76cm wide conveyor belt, and two 61cm wide, 3600W heaters. “Capacity can be doubled, tripled or quadrupled as needs grow by adding one, two or three additional heating chambers, extending the belt length and increasing the belt speed,” added the company.

Its heaters come with a 15-year warranty, and feature closely spaced coils that are said to provide high-density, medium-wavelength infrared heat for maximum cure speed without cold spots or under-curing. Its ‘Vastex Infrared Focusing System’ also enables heater adjustment to any height from 5-18cm above the belt, allowing the operator to compensate for garment thickness.

To cool the outer cabinet while evacuating moisture and fumes, EconoRed II-30 single-chamber models are equipped with a 10 m3/min exhaust system, while two-chamber models utilise a 21.5 m3/min system. All models also include a digital PID temperature controller accurate to +/- 1°C, allowing the operator to accurately repeat or fine-tune drying results, as well as a belt tracking system for increased belt life.

The new EconoRedER-II-54 with a 137cm wide conveyor belt will be launched soon, added Vastex.

