Vastex International has introduced the “worldâ€™s smallest conveyor dryer” suitable for the output ofÂ Anajet, Brother, Epson, PolyprintÂ and other DuPont-based DTG printing systems.Â

The LittleRed X1D compact dryer has a conveyor belt measuring 46x122cm, and is the first dryer from Vastex with a heater that spans the entire belt width. It is said to be capable of curing up to 27 garments DTG-printed with white digital ink, 81 garments screen-printed with water-based or discharge ink, and 162 garments printed with plastisols per hour.

Mark Vasilantone, president of Vastex International, said: “This is an extremely dense machine engineered to meet the space, budget and performance needs of DTG shops using the most popular inkjets on the market.”

The company notes that the curing of DTG-printed garments in an infrared conveyor dryer is said to eliminate “the flattened, ironed-on appearance and halo associated with heat pressing of printed images”.Â The dryer can also dry the pretreatment, with a heat press then used to flatten any raised fibres prior to printing with a one-second ‘touch’ per garment.”

The dryer features an adjustable belt-to-heater clearance to accommodate bulky items, a dual digital PID temperature controller accurate to Â±1Â°C and an X-Series conveyor belt roller tracking system with Teflon-coated fibreglass belt.Â A powered exhaust removes moisture and air contaminants, while cooling the housing and controls. The heater also has aÂ 15-year warranty.Â

www.vastex.com

Â