The T-shirt is decorated with a large green rectangle printed with ink made from algae, which Vollebak collected by passing water from a bioreactor through a filter. This process is said to separate the algae, leaving a paste that is then dried in the sun to create a fine powder, which can be mixed with a water-based binder to make algae ink. The T-shirt is made from wood pulp harvested from sustainable forestry plantations, which are certified by both the Forestry Sustainability Council (FSC) and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC).

Steve Tidbull, co-founder of Vollebak, said: “The only thing different about this T-shirt is that it grew in soil and water, and that’s where it’s designed to end up too. All you need to do is remember to compost it at the end of its life. Here it will biodegrade with them, turn into soil, and help new plants to grow.