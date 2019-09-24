Just like on our skin, sunlight also has an effect on embroidery threads. To make sure the embroidery thread will not fade over time, choosing the right one is critical; some threads naturally perform better than others. To ensure your embroideries remain vivid for the life of the garment, choose a higher lightfastness certification. Some threads conform to automotive lightfastness standards, such as Madeira’s Frosted Matt, which has the highest category (Grade 8). Using a matt finish thread also has aesthetic benefits: the lack of sheen on the thread means that in light- intensive situations the finer details of the logo will remain clear.