Autumn is here, the winter chill is on its way and customers will soon be asking for protective layers. Here’s our selection of the latest jackets and gilets for the colder weather ahead
One of Russell’s new insulated jackets, the Hooded Nano Jacket for men and for women (440M/440F) is perfectly suited for winter with its PFC- free, water-repellent Aquapel finish. It also features a stand-up collar with chin protection, an inner storm flap, two side pockets, a zip-up inside pocket, contrast colour zips and lining and an adjustable, three-piece detachable hood. Suitable for personalising with embroidery, the jacket comes in four colours, including a new dark olive hue, in sizes S-4XL for men and XS-3XL for women.
New from Tee Jays, the Men’s Urban Adventure Jacket (9604) is made from a two-layer, water-repellent performance material insulated with DuPont padding. “Black, dull trim contrasts give the jacket an urban edge,” says BTC Activewear, while its “functional features are perfect for outdoor activities”. The jacket features a double pocket opening with a discreet zip-puller and flap with black metal snap buttons. It’s available in three colours, and there is a women’s companion style (9605).
New from Tombo, the Active Hoodie (TL570) is designed using seamless tailoring, which makes it perfect for displaying printed logos or embroidery, says the brand, and has a tear-away label for easy rebranding too. The polycotton hoodie is made with added elastane spacer fabric and is available in black or dark grey marl. It also features an adjustable hood with a drawcord and toggles, concealed zipped pockets in the side panel seams and stretch binding at the cuffs and hem.
The new Men’s Stanley Hikes Bodywarmer (SX057) from Stanley/ Stella is made from 100% recycled 70gsm polyester and is designed with an inside zip opening for easy decoration. Durable, water-repellent and shower-proof, the bodywarmer is fully quilted with side panels for shape. It is available in sizes S-2XL in four colours; a women’s companion style, the Stella Walks Bodywarmer (SX045), has a feminine fit and is available in three colours in sizes XS-XL.
Knowledge Base
Natalie Greetham and Danielle Park of Madeira UK
Waterproof fabric is relatively stable, therefore a lower stitch count can be used. This has a double advantage, because fewer stitches means less time on the machine and, more importantly, fewer holes in the garment.
New for September, the Quartic Quilt Jacket (TS036) from 2786 is the perfect layer for the autumn, says Ralawise. The diamond-quilted jacket has a fitted silhouette and is available in black and navy in sizes XS-3XL; a women’s companion style (TS36F) is also available.
The new 3-in-1 Jacket for men and for women (JN1154/JN1153) from James & Nicholson at Fusible Systems offers a versatile layer. Combining a wind- and water-proof outer jacket with an inner zip-ofleece, the 100% polyester jacket has a classic, sporty look and comes in five colourways, including royal/black and navy/silver. It is available in sizes S-3XL for men and XS-2XL for women.
New for 2019, the Varsity Puffer Jacket (JH049) is a layering essential, says Just Hoods by AWDis. Made from 100% polyester, the unisex jacket features a full zip, contrast sleeves, a knitted collar, cuffs and hem. It’s available in jet black and French navy in sizes XS-2XL.
New for autumn 2019 from Snickers Workwear, the FlexiWork Gore-Tex 37.5 Insulated Jacket (1981) offers a waterproof and breathable layer with fully taped seams and stretch panels at the back of the shoulders. The padded jacket also features a dropped back and sleeve ends, abrasion-resistant and reflective printed elbows, black reflective details, a detachable hood, an ID card attachment and plenty of pockets. It’s available in sizes XS-3XL.
New for 2019, the Edge Pro Hooded Jacket is part of the six-piece Edge Range from Chadwick Teamwear, featuring the brand’s signature ‘edge’ print in subtle, self-colour fabric on the shoulders and back hem. Lightweight and weatherproof, the over-the-head jacket is made from a soft-touch, three-layer bonded fabric with dogtooth shock cords and hood adjusters. It’s available in black and navy from size Youth XL – Adult 3XL.
Knowledge Base
The problem with embroidering on waterproof coats is that the garment is left with needle holes in it, compromising its integrity. To combat this problem, use the smallest needle possible for your chosen thread thickness and once the embroidery is complete, a clear heat-activated adhesive film such as Madeira’s ST104 can be used on the reverse of the embroidery to seal the design and restore the garment’s waterproof properties.
New to the Work-Guard range for 2019/20, the Safe-Guard Printable Safety Soft Shell Gilet (R451X) is made from an elastane-free, mechanical stretch fabric that promises a versatile surface for decoration. Water-repellent, breathable and windproof, the gilet features a stand-up collar, hangtag, reflective body panels, and zipped pockets and is tag-free. It’s available in sizes S-4XL in two colourways: fluorescent yellow/black orfluorescent orange/black.
New for AW19/20, from Result the Black Compass Padded Soft Shell Jacket (R237X) is a soft, lightweight and warm jacket with contrast colour pocket zips that’s perfect for decoration and ready to brand, says the brand. The shower- and wind-proof jacket is made from a two-layer mechanical yarn softshell with polyester padding inside, and features a full-front zip with chin guard, stand-up padded collar, soft-bound cuff, black zip pulls and a hang loop. It’s available in sizes XS-3XL in seven contrast colourways. The Black Compass Padded Soft Shell Gilet (R238X), a matching bodywarmer with soft-bound armholes, is also available.
Offering versatility for unpredictable weather conditions, the new Benson III Breathable 3-in-1 Jacket for men and for women (TRA147/TRA148) from Regatta Professional combines a waterproof, polyester outer layer with an anti-pill Symmetry fleece. The jacket also features a concealed hood, lower pockets with handwarmers, an adjustable shock cord waist and hem, and a concealed zip entrance in the lining for embroidery access. It’s available in sizes S-4XL for men and sizes 10-20 for women.
Pro RTX says the new Ladies Pro 2 Layer Softshell Jacket (RX500F) is ideal for keeping warm outdoors, and doubles up as smart workwear and casualwear. Great for print and embroidery, the softshell features a front zip fastening, adjustable cuffs and front zipped hand pockets. It’s available in black and navy in sizes XS-2XL; a men’s companion style, the Pro 2 Layer Softshell Jacket (RX500), is also available in black, navy and charcoal in sizes S-3XL.
The Stamford Puffer Jacket is part of Dickies Workwear’s new ‘Hard Working Since 1922’ range and is ideal for young tradespeople who take a trend-led approach to their workwear, says the brand. Available in four colourways, the water-resistant jacket has a slim fit and features contrast colour zips, a reflective Dickies logo and an elasticated hem and cuffs. It’s available in sizes S-4XL.
Knowledge Base
Just like on our skin, sunlight also has an effect on embroidery threads. To make sure the embroidery thread will not fade over time, choosing the right one is critical; some threads naturally perform better than others. To ensure your embroideries remain vivid for the life of the garment, choose a higher lightfastness certification. Some threads conform to automotive lightfastness standards, such as Madeira’s Frosted Matt, which has the highest category (Grade 8). Using a matt finish thread also has aesthetic benefits: the lack of sheen on the thread means that in light- intensive situations the finer details of the logo will remain clear.
This crosses the bridge between embroidery and print and enables you to offer a more diverse range to your customers.
Polyester threads are better suited to regular exposure to the elements as they do not draw in moisture. High levels of light-fastness mean threads are not limited to garments: they are ideal for cars, flags, home furnishings etc, along with any kind of embroidery that will spend a long time outside.
For more outerwear options from leading brands, check out our September issue online here at: imagesmaguk/Sept19