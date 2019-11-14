Common tangible deterrents For most people, an indoor alarm is probably the first measure that comes to mind in the tangible deterrents category. In an ideal situation, outer deterrents would discourage a breach, but much depends upon the nature and quality of these deterrents. Fences, window bars, doors, shutters, locks, outdoor alarms, security cameras, and guard services are available in varying configurations and quality but, given enough time, incentive, and determination, just about any deterrent can be breached. For this reason, an expert can prove useful in striking a balance between cost and an appropriate level of deterrent for your circumstances.

Common intangible deterrents Today, intangible deterrents are as important as their tangible counterparts. The digital age has given rise to a whole new range of intangible deterrents necessitated by a growing constituency of digital burglars. These frighteningly accomplished burglars are able to find their way into previously secured files, steal personal information, misappropriate cash, and generally create digital havoc all from a secret location almost anywhere on earth.

Off-the-shelf and downloadable software packages designed toÂ address viruses, malware, and other online threats now abound. A good computer technician should be able to advise and assist in selecting packages appropriate to your particular computer or network. Iâ€™ve found that itâ€™s seldom as simple as downloading an item of software and then believing youâ€™re protected from all threats. Your small business website, particularly an ecommerce site, poses some serious security challenges because, among other things, customers need to trust the security of the site enough to use their credit cards on it. Even if you take an expertâ€™s advice and believe, as I did, that your ecommerce site is secure, you can still encounter very unpleasant surprises. Shortly after transferring my companyâ€™s ecommerce site to a new firm of website developers for the express purpose of effecting certain upgrades, it was hacked.

One morning we attempted to log on to the administrative pages of the site, as was our daily routine, and found that we were unable to do so. The siteâ€™s host had detected unusual activity on the site and promptly shut it down. It turned out that the hacker was unable to access any customer information but was able to destroy or damage over 200 files. I suppose it was the digital equivalent of a burglar breaking into a building, finding the valuable items securely locked away, and then, in anger or spite, committing vandalism. We had no way of identifying the vandal and I was advised that, even if we were able to locate the culprit, the cost of doing so would be wasted because restitution or any other resolution would, in all probability, be next to impossible.

The hack was possible because the latest security upgrades for the shopping cart program we were using hadnâ€™t been downloaded. Now I tell any small business owner whoâ€™ll listen that you simply must obtain assurances in writing from your website developer that your ecommerce site is protected as well as can be expected and they will undertake to download all security updates as soon as they become available. Small businesses are also targets for telephone and online scammers attempting all manner of fraudulent activity. In these cases, the small business ownerâ€™s Achilles heel is ill- informed or naive employees.

Employee training is an effective deterrent for this type of crime. Instructing new employees, and periodically reminding existing employees, how to spot and deal with telephone and online scams is essential. Share every new article, email, text, or tweet on the topic with your employees as this makes them better equipped to protect your small business from telephone and online fraud. [See Images December 2017, page 15, â€˜Fraudsters targeting garment decoration industry…againâ€™: imagesmag.uk/scammers.]

Creative deterrents Small businesses have been known to exercise considerable creativity in devising unusual deterrents. OccasionallyÂ youâ€™ll see signs in shop windows pointing out that no cash is kept on the premises. A coffee shop close to my home places the empty cash drawer from the cash register in the window each night, presumably to suggestÂ that no cash will be found on site.Â At one time, burglars were targeting computers in the industrial area where my business was located. Some businesses were alarmed,Â but it only takes seconds to smash open a door, grab a computer, and flee before anyone responds to the alarm. To counter this possibility,Â I bought steel cable kits and locksÂ to secure the computers to desksÂ or bolts in the floor. I reasoned that one could struggle with a steel cable and lock while an alarm blared for only a short time before giving up.