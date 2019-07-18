Records pertaining to sales andÂ income and business expenses are the cornerstones of record-keeping. This includes such documentationÂ as receipts, bank statements, sales invoices and cheque book stubs. Such records also take into account money that you are owed from customers which you havenâ€™t yet received, what you are committed to pay (through invoice) but havenâ€™t yet paid for,Â and year-end bank balances, as well as how much you have invested in your business and how much you have taken out of your business for personal use.

This is the bare minimum in termsÂ of business information that you need to retain in order to comply with your legal requirements for HMRC. You need to keep these records for at least five years after the self-assessment deadline, so for tax year 2017/18 submitted on 31st January 2019, you would need to keep these records until 31st January 2024 at the least. For limited companies these records need to be kept for at least six years from the end of the company financial year they relate to. Where business records are lost or destroyed, you must endeavour to recreate themÂ or use estimates in your accounts â€“ but it must be explicitly clear when estimates are used and wherever possible you must attempt to replace them with actual figures as soon as possible.

Limited companies also have additional recording requirements in order to meet their legal requirements for HMRC and Companies House. These include details of shareholders, directors and company secretaries, details of any company loans or indemnities, results of shareholder votes and resolutions as well as a register of people who have significant control in the company â€“ these are people who own at least 25% of the shares in the company and who have influence over the company and the directors.