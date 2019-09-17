Invoice fraud typically works by the criminal hacking into the businessâ€™s email accounts in order to gain valuable security information involving the company, their clients and suppliers. The hacker will then look for details such as when regular payments are made and when invoices are sent to customers. Once they have collected the relevant information required to create invoices, they will then clone email addresses and invoices in a way that mirrors your emails in terms of structure, writing and appearance to try to impersonate you for legitimacy.