The benefits of mediation

Moving away from conflict, there are many other benefits that mediation can deliver:

â– It saves time, money and stress

â– It promotes cooperation and collaboration

â– It reduces the stress and the fear associated with inaction or over-reaction

â– It puts the resolution of a conflict in the hands of the parties involved in it

â– It delivers against your core business values â€“ respect, excellence and growth

Mediation isnâ€™t complicated. I would urge you to use someone who is trained to an accredited standard such as the mediators at The TCM Group. Otherwise, itâ€™s simple enough. The independent mediator meets the parties separately and then they come together in a face-to-face meeting. In fact, increasingly our mediations are being done online. The costs are relatively low and compared to the costs of doing nothing or trying to resolve itÂ at a tribunal, they really are a pittance. Mediation works: give it a go.