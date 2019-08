The benefits of mediation

Moving away from conflict, there are many other benefits that mediation can deliver:

■ It saves time, money and stress

■ It promotes cooperation and collaboration

■ It reduces the stress and the fear associated with inaction or over-reaction

■ It puts the resolution of a conflict in the hands of the parties involved in it

■ It delivers against your core business values – respect, excellence and growth

Mediation isn’t complicated. I would urge you to use someone who is trained to an accredited standard such as the mediators at The TCM Group. Otherwise, it’s simple enough. The independent mediator meets the parties separately and then they come together in a face-to-face meeting. In fact, increasingly our mediations are being done online. The costs are relatively low and compared to the costs of doing nothing or trying to resolve it at a tribunal, they really are a pittance. Mediation works: give it a go.