Russell Casual ClassicsÂ

â€œ2019 sees an even deeper holding of the Russell range with 30% more styles stocked, including industry favourites the R599M Hardwearing Polo Shirt, the R272 V Neck Sweats, the Heavy Duty range and much more,â€œ reports the distributor.Â The ever-popular Casual Classics brand is also expanding in 2019 with the addition of seven great new styles, complete with tear-away labels for comfort and easy rebranding.Â

The new styles include the Original Tech T-Shirt (C1100), a technical T-shirt with inherent wicking properties thatâ€˜s made from soft, breathable, textured polyester and available in 14 colours; the Original Tech Polo (C150), a soft, polyester piquÃ© style perfect for allÂ work environments â€“ its classic piquÃ© knit creates a smart corporate style thatâ€˜s ideal for decoration; the durable Premium Triple Stitched Polo (C112),Â a premium-weight polo shirt packed with features and complete with triple stitching throughout; the Classic Long Sleeved Polo (C1007) that complements the C101 range of Casual Classic polo shirts for men, women and children;Â the Classic Baby Body Suit (C800T) made from combed, ringspun cotton for comfort and with popper press studs and envelope-neck opening for easy changing; the cotton-rich Original Varsity Jacket (C208) with contrast sleeves, trim to collar, cuff and waistband, scratch-resistant stud fastenings, hanger loop to back neck and hidden earphone opening within pocket, and available in 10 colourways; and the Classic Jog Pants (C123) that have ribbed cuffs and pockets and a luxurious handle.