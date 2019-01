Russell Casual Classics

“2019 sees an even deeper holding of the Russell range with 30% more styles stocked, including industry favourites the R599M Hardwearing Polo Shirt, the R272 V Neck Sweats, the Heavy Duty range and much more,“ reports the distributor. The ever-popular Casual Classics brand is also expanding in 2019 with the addition of seven great new styles, complete with tear-away labels for comfort and easy rebranding.

The new styles include the Original Tech T-Shirt (C1100), a technical T-shirt with inherent wicking properties that‘s made from soft, breathable, textured polyester and available in 14 colours; the Original Tech Polo (C150), a soft, polyester piqué style perfect for all work environments – its classic piqué knit creates a smart corporate style that‘s ideal for decoration; the durable Premium Triple Stitched Polo (C112), a premium-weight polo shirt packed with features and complete with triple stitching throughout; the Classic Long Sleeved Polo (C1007) that complements the C101 range of Casual Classic polo shirts for men, women and children; the Classic Baby Body Suit (C800T) made from combed, ringspun cotton for comfort and with popper press studs and envelope-neck opening for easy changing; the cotton-rich Original Varsity Jacket (C208) with contrast sleeves, trim to collar, cuff and waistband, scratch-resistant stud fastenings, hanger loop to back neck and hidden earphone opening within pocket, and available in 10 colourways; and the Classic Jog Pants (C123) that have ribbed cuffs and pockets and a luxurious handle.