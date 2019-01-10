New staples added to most loved collections
From loungewear to premium basics, American Apparelâ€™sÂ newest line additions areÂ staples that give you the versatility, breathability and comfort needed for the year ahead,â€œ says theÂ brand. â€œWith silhouettes inspired by our iconic classics and composed from our signature fabrics, these offerings combine function and style.”Â American Apparelâ€™s extensive line includes additions to some of its most loved collections including Tri-Blend, Poly-Cotton and Fine Jersey, while introducing â€œnever before seenâ€œ styles made from heavy terry, flex fleece and more.Â
â€œOur perfect blend of polyester, viscose and cotton produces the softest, smoothest triblend fabric,â€œ reports the label. This triblendÂ fabric is now available in seven new athleisure-inspired styles, from cropped tees to hoodies such as the Womenâ€˜s Tri-Blend Cropped Hoodie (RSATR3353W).
â€œEasy to wear and ideal for printing, our Poly-Cotton collection has five new additions including some with vintage ringer details,â€œ it continues. â€œEven better, we now offer a style for pets: the BB953W Dog Poly- Cotton 3/4 Sleeve Raglan T-Shirt ensures every member of your family is able to enjoy ethical and sweatshop-free fashion.”
There are three additions to the sportswear-derived Interlock line for 2019
American Apparel’s new Women’s Tri-Blend Cropped Hoodie
Three additions to the Interlock line complete this sportswear-derived collection, with a track jacket and pant set complemented byÂ the matching Unisex Interlock Basketball Shorts (RSA7423W) rounding out the assortment.Â Perfect for added warmth in the cooler months, American Apparelâ€™s substantial Heavy Terry collection is offering three female-focused styles including the Cropped Club Jacket (HVT3529W), an updated interpretation of an American varsity jacket.
Re-imagined and refined to be lightweight, warm and wearable,Â the American Apparel French Terry Collection features six styles in six new pigment-dyed colours. These faded hues range from muted cool tonesÂ to subdued brights that the brandÂ says are perfectly paired with classic silhouettes such as the French Terry Garment Dyed Crew (TF478W).Â â€œTreated to replicate the worn-in feel of your favourite T-shirt, our Power Wash fabric makes its introduction with two styles, including the 2011W Unisex Short Sleeve T-shirt,â€œ American Apparel adds.Â
With four colours added to eachÂ of its best-selling styles â€“ the Unisex Fine Jersey Short Sleeve T-Shirt (2001W) and the Womenâ€™s Fine Jersey Short Sleeve T-Shirt (2102W) â€“ the brand is now offering even more choice with more than 20 colours to choose from. Fine Jersey is now also available in one Youth (2201W) and one Organic style (2001ORGW).
â€œIn addition, the F497W Flex Fleece Zip Hoodie is now available in 2XS, making this unisex style the perfect fit for everyone,â€œ the brand says.
