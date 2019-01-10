From loungewear to premium basics, American Apparelâ€™sÂ newest line additions areÂ staples that give you the versatility, breathability and comfort needed for the year ahead,â€œ says theÂ brand. â€œWith silhouettes inspired by our iconic classics and composed from our signature fabrics, these offerings combine function and style.”Â American Apparelâ€™s extensive line includes additions to some of its most loved collections including Tri-Blend, Poly-Cotton and Fine Jersey, while introducing â€œnever before seenâ€œ styles made from heavy terry, flex fleece and more.Â

â€œOur perfect blend of polyester, viscose and cotton produces the softest, smoothest triblend fabric,â€œ reports the label. This triblendÂ fabric is now available in seven new athleisure-inspired styles, from cropped tees to hoodies such as the Womenâ€˜s Tri-Blend Cropped Hoodie (RSATR3353W).

â€œEasy to wear and ideal for printing, our Poly-Cotton collection has five new additions including some with vintage ringer details,â€œ it continues. â€œEven better, we now offer a style for pets: the BB953W Dog Poly- Cotton 3/4 Sleeve Raglan T-Shirt ensures every member of your family is able to enjoy ethical and sweatshop-free fashion.”