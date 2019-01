From loungewear to premium basics, American Apparel’s newest line additions are staples that give you the versatility, breathability and comfort needed for the year ahead,“ says the brand. “With silhouettes inspired by our iconic classics and composed from our signature fabrics, these offerings combine function and style.” American Apparel’s extensive line includes additions to some of its most loved collections including Tri-Blend, Poly-Cotton and Fine Jersey, while introducing “never before seen“ styles made from heavy terry, flex fleece and more.

“Our perfect blend of polyester, viscose and cotton produces the softest, smoothest triblend fabric,“ reports the label. This triblend fabric is now available in seven new athleisure-inspired styles, from cropped tees to hoodies such as the Women‘s Tri-Blend Cropped Hoodie (RSATR3353W).

“Easy to wear and ideal for printing, our Poly-Cotton collection has five new additions including some with vintage ringer details,“ it continues. “Even better, we now offer a style for pets: the BB953W Dog Poly- Cotton 3/4 Sleeve Raglan T-Shirt ensures every member of your family is able to enjoy ethical and sweatshop-free fashion.”