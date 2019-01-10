Hot new trends and garments you can make your own
“Anvil gives you even more ways to make a statement in 2019, with exciting additions to the Freedom and Tri-Blend lines,” reports the fashion brand. It adds that it has gone beyond average tees to bring decorators â€œultra-soft pieces with a high stitch density for the ultimate printing surfaceâ€œ. Best of all, these new products feature TearAway labels so you can make them all your own.
The Freedom collection of short sleeve and sleeveless tees now includes a Long Sleeve Tee (34PVL). This go-to pieceÂ is great for women who want to look and feel good in any season, explains Anvil. Like the other Freedom styles, it is made from a 65% polyester/35% viscose fabric and features longer lengths with a loose, fuller fit. This fashion-forward addition is available in sizes XS-2XL in three wear-with-anything hues.
The Freedom collection now includes the Long Sleeve Tee
New Tri-Blend Streak Tees for men and women
A new long sleeve tee (6740) also joins Anvilâ€™s trendy Tri- Blend collection. Those who are fans of the Adult Tri-Blend Tee will have an option for cooler weather. This tee is ideal for year-round wear and is offered in sizes S-2XL in five colours, including popular heathers.
The Tri-Blend line also gets even more visual appeal with the addition of Streak Tees in companion styles for men and women (6750ID and 675VIDL). A unique dye process gives the fabric a high contrast heather pattern that stands out from the crowd. These Adult and Womenâ€™s V-Neck Tees are available in sizes XS-2XL in three matching, on-trend shades.Â â€œVisit the Anvil website to learn more about our innovative offerings, designed to elevate any modern wardrobe,â€œ concludes the brand.