“Anvil gives you even more ways to make a statement in 2019, with exciting additions to the Freedom and Tri-Blend lines,” reports the fashion brand. It adds that it has gone beyond average tees to bring decorators â€œultra-soft pieces with a high stitch density for the ultimate printing surfaceâ€œ. Best of all, these new products feature TearAway labels so you can make them all your own.

The Freedom collection of short sleeve and sleeveless tees now includes a Long Sleeve Tee (34PVL). This go-to pieceÂ is great for women who want to look and feel good in any season, explains Anvil. Like the other Freedom styles, it is made from a 65% polyester/35% viscose fabric and features longer lengths with a loose, fuller fit. This fashion-forward addition is available in sizes XS-2XL in three wear-with-anything hues.