“Anvil gives you even more ways to make a statement in 2019, with exciting additions to the Freedom and Tri-Blend lines,” reports the fashion brand. It adds that it has gone beyond average tees to bring decorators “ultra-soft pieces with a high stitch density for the ultimate printing surface“. Best of all, these new products feature TearAway labels so you can make them all your own.

The Freedom collection of short sleeve and sleeveless tees now includes a Long Sleeve Tee (34PVL). This go-to piece is great for women who want to look and feel good in any season, explains Anvil. Like the other Freedom styles, it is made from a 65% polyester/35% viscose fabric and features longer lengths with a loose, fuller fit. This fashion-forward addition is available in sizes XS-2XL in three wear-with-anything hues.