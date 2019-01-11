Enjoy a fun and diverse SS19 collection
Take the freshest styles in fashion and retail, add an unrivalled passion to meet the end userâ€˜s evolving demands and the BagBaseÂ 2019 collection is born,” reveals the brand.Â â€œThis new fashion-forward range draws inspiration from the latest trends and has diversity at its core. Comprised of contemporary colourways and original fabrics, each mini collection is different to the next.”
Exclusive styles
Among the new seasonâ€˜s introductions are catwalk-inspired accessories such as the Clear Gymsac (BG7) and the Clear Grab Pouch (BG8), which offer chic styling combined with a PVC-free fabric.Â Continuing the theme of small accessories and diverse fabrics, BagBase has launched the retail-ready Saano leather-look collection. The new Boutique range includes a Boutique Accessory Pouch (BG750), Boutique iPad Slip (BG753) and a two-piece Boutique Travel Set (BG755).
According to BagBase, every young professional requires covetable lifestyle accessories. â€œWith this in mind, weâ€˜ve unveiled seven slimline pieces as part of our Essentials range, each with its own minimalist appeal, from the Essential 15â€œ Laptop Case (BG68) to the compact Essential Card Wallet (BG58) via the Essential Card Slip (BG59), Essential Passport Cover (BG60), Essential iPad Slip (BG66), Essential 13â€œ Laptop Case (BG67) and Essential Pencil/Accessory Case (BG69).”
First-ever felt rangeÂ
2019 also sees the introduction of BagBaseâ€™s first felt accessories range, with standout pieces including theÂ Felt Shopper (BG721) and Felt Tote Bag (BG723). The Felt Messenger (G730), Felt Accessory Bag (BG724) and Felt Accessory Pouch (BG725) will surely add fresh appeal to any resellerâ€™s collection, notes BagBase, adding: â€œThe Felt Laptop/ Document Slip (BG726) and Felt iPad Slip (BG727) are perfect for todayâ€™s hot-desking end-user.”
An array of new season bag styles has also been revealed. â€œBuilding on the rectangular backpack phenomenon, we have reworked this dynamic silhouette with two exciting styles: the much-anticipated Twin Handle Backpack (BG116) and Twin Handle Roll-Top Backpack (BG118), which are available in a wide selection of fashion-inspired mid tones.”
Joining BagBaseâ€˜s collection of roll tops is the Icon Roll-Top Backpack (BG115) and the robust Block Roll-Top Backpack (BG858). â€œThese two new styles are set to become key hybrid pieces as well, thanks to their modern colourways and print-friendly aesthetics.”
For end users after a versatile backpack that combines technical characteristics with outdoor styling, the Urban Trail Pack (BG615) promises the perfect blend. â€œWhether itâ€™s large print surfaces or discrete rebranding potential, as with every BagBase product this trail pack has been designed specifically with decoration in mind,â€œ adds the brand.
Festival fashionsÂ
BagBase has two fresh styles for the festival season: the Oversized Across Body Bag (BG143) and the lightweight Packaway Tote Bag (BG152), while the Metallic Zip Mini Backpack (BG233) and Metallic Zip Backpack (BG235), featuring high shine silver or gold details, are sure to appeal to the retail sector.Â
Three denim styles have been curated into a youthful micro collection; the Denim Backpack (BG641), Denim Gymsac (BG642) and Denim Barrel Bag (BG646) are a twist on retro silhouettes and ideal for everyday use. The modern barrel profile has also been given a fashionable facelift in the form of the Vintage Canvas Barrel Bag (BG655).Â
Lastly, authentic military styling is showcased in three coordinating styles: the Molle Utility Waistpack (BG842), Molle Utility Backpack (BG845) and Molle Utility Tote (BG846). Each utility-inspired style includes a removable Rip-Strip patch, proving that while BagBase always has its eye firmly on the next season, decoration and rebranding continue to act as the brandâ€˜s driving motivation.