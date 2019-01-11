First-ever felt rangeÂ

2019 also sees the introduction of BagBaseâ€™s first felt accessories range, with standout pieces including theÂ Felt Shopper (BG721) and Felt Tote Bag (BG723). The Felt Messenger (G730), Felt Accessory Bag (BG724) and Felt Accessory Pouch (BG725) will surely add fresh appeal to any resellerâ€™s collection, notes BagBase, adding: â€œThe Felt Laptop/ Document Slip (BG726) and Felt iPad Slip (BG727) are perfect for todayâ€™s hot-desking end-user.”

An array of new season bag styles has also been revealed. â€œBuilding on the rectangular backpack phenomenon, we have reworked this dynamic silhouette with two exciting styles: the much-anticipated Twin Handle Backpack (BG116) and Twin Handle Roll-Top Backpack (BG118), which are available in a wide selection of fashion-inspired mid tones.”

Joining BagBaseâ€˜s collection of roll tops is the Icon Roll-Top Backpack (BG115) and the robust Block Roll-Top Backpack (BG858). â€œThese two new styles are set to become key hybrid pieces as well, thanks to their modern colourways and print-friendly aesthetics.”

For end users after a versatile backpack that combines technical characteristics with outdoor styling, the Urban Trail Pack (BG615) promises the perfect blend. â€œWhether itâ€™s large print surfaces or discrete rebranding potential, as with every BagBase product this trail pack has been designed specifically with decoration in mind,â€œ adds the brand.