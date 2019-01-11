Retail-ready fabrics and cutting edge styles
For more than two decades Beechfield has positioned itself at the forefront of retail and fashion, expertly developing products with a trend-focused design. â€œOur inspiring new collection, which is underlaid by cool,Â contemporary fabric innovation, is set to create even more sales opportunities for garment decorators and resellers as we head into spring/summer 2019,â€œ explains the brand.
According to Beechfield, the trucker cap is back. â€œAs a brand thatâ€˜s firmly on the pulse of cutting-edge industry developments, we are launching a reworked range of trucker styles that champion contemporary detailing paired with the latest retail-ready fabrics to bring the trucker cap into 2019.”
The iconic trucker style, which first gained popularity in the early 2000s, is a standout staple. It is instantly recognisable on the streetwear scene, as well as among sports fansÂ and athleisure devotees, and has a big celebrity following, Beechfield reports.
The Microknit Snapback Trucker (B642) and Suede Snapback Trucker (B643) with their tactile textiles promise deluxe blank canvases for urban devotees, while the classic pairing of premium cotton and mesh on the 6 Panel Snapback Trucker (B647) will please trucker-trend purists.
Building on its established reputation for creating quality rebrandable headwear, Beechfield has introduced the Authentic 5 Panel Cap (B25). Complete with an adjustable tri- glide buckle, structured front panel and superior 100% cotton twill, this classic style has been given a 2019 makeover that delivers on what Beechfield calls its â€œwinning formula of style and personalisation”.
And thatâ€˜s not all: Beechfieldâ€˜s spring/summer collection will see the introduction of the brandâ€˜s first ever 100% Organic Cotton Beanie (B50) and 100% Organic Cotton 6 Panel Cap (B54). Both of these exclusive styles blend a relaxed aesthetic in four rich colourways with the added appeal of a breathable, organic cotton.
â€œWith our cool collection of casual headwear ready to make a statement for spring/summer 2019, the new season has never looked so stylish!â€œ concludes Beechfield.