According to Beechfield, the trucker cap is back. â€œAs a brand thatâ€˜s firmly on the pulse of cutting-edge industry developments, we are launching a reworked range of trucker styles that champion contemporary detailing paired with the latest retail-ready fabrics to bring the trucker cap into 2019.”

The iconic trucker style, which first gained popularity in the early 2000s, is a standout staple. It is instantly recognisable on the streetwear scene, as well as among sports fansÂ and athleisure devotees, and has a big celebrity following, Beechfield reports.

The Microknit Snapback Trucker (B642) and Suede Snapback Trucker (B643) with their tactile textiles promise deluxe blank canvases for urban devotees, while the classic pairing of premium cotton and mesh on the 6 Panel Snapback Trucker (B647) will please trucker-trend purists.