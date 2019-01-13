The unique dyeing process, which Comfort Colors has spent over 40 years perfecting, gives a look and feel that is equivalent to the effect of 50 wash cycles. “It achieves a worn-in look without the clothes losing shape or shrinking,” the brand explains. It adds that direct/reactive dyes create bright shades that stand out and stay bold over time, while pigment colours give clothing a vintage, earthy look with hues that soften with age and washing.

This new long sleeve option is available in 12 nature-inspired colours in sizes S-2XL.

Giving women an even greater colour choice is also a top priority for Comfort Colors in 2019, the brand confirms. The Ladies’ Midweight V-Neck Tee (3199) features two gorgeous new colours, lagoon blue and seafoam.

Visit the Comfort Colors website to learn more about its “super-comfy apparel, offered in a rich spectrum of irresistible hues“.

www.comfortcolors.com/eu