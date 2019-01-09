Ã‰cologie by AWDis introduces recycled polyester
2019 sees Ã‰cologie by AWDis continue in itsÂ mission to build a betterÂ future for the planet without compromising on style,”Â says the label. â€œLaunched last year, this progressive young brand has extended its innovative collection of sustainable T-shirts, sweatshirts and knitted sweaters for the new season.”
The use of regenerated cotton is still a key feature throughout the range, with an assortment of key pieces created from pre-consumer cotton collected from the offcuts of the garment industry. This is reprocessed using an innovative technique, involving no additional water or chemicals, back into yarn ready for knitting and weaving.
Combining sustainabilityÂ with fashion, one of theÂ brandâ€™s highlights for 2019 isÂ the introduction of recycledÂ polyester into the collectionÂ for the first time. The newÂ Taroko Regen SweaterÂ (EA062) benefits from thisÂ move, crafted from 70%Â regenerated cotton waste/30%Â recycled polyester. â€œThis stylish new crew neck sweater features a seed stitch for a truly unique layer,â€œ adds Ã‰cologie.
Developing the brandâ€™s organic story, Ã‰cologie welcomes some exciting new additions to its organic range. â€œShow your wardrobe (and the planet) some love with the Erawan Organic Long Sleeve Tee (EA021), a stylish long sleeved T-shirt with a fashion fit, crafted from 100% organic cotton,â€œ
it recommends. â€œFor a branding base that is stylish but also kind to the environment, look no further than the Corcovado Organic Hoody (EA041). This luxurious yet environmentally friendly piece is a great alternative to the standard hoodie, constructed from 100% organic cotton.â€œ
Ã‰cologie has also introduced the new Etosha Organic Polo Shirt (EA011), a smart casual alternative for the office that is also ideal for building a uniform that is kind to the environment. Made from 100% organic piquÃ©, this polo has a modern two-button placket and a narrow knitted collar and cuffs.