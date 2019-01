2019 sees Écologie by AWDis continue in its mission to build a better future for the planet without compromising on style,” says the label. “Launched last year, this progressive young brand has extended its innovative collection of sustainable T-shirts, sweatshirts and knitted sweaters for the new season.”

The use of regenerated cotton is still a key feature throughout the range, with an assortment of key pieces created from pre-consumer cotton collected from the offcuts of the garment industry. This is reprocessed using an innovative technique, involving no additional water or chemicals, back into yarn ready for knitting and weaving.

Combining sustainability with fashion, one of the brand’s highlights for 2019 is the introduction of recycled polyester into the collection for the first time. The new Taroko Regen Sweater (EA062) benefits from this move, crafted from 70% regenerated cotton waste/30% recycled polyester. “This stylish new crew neck sweater features a seed stitch for a truly unique layer,“ adds Écologie.