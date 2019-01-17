Innovative fabrics, modern styling and new tear-out labels
Get set for 2019 with stylish new teamwear, sportswear and workwear additions from Finden & Hales.Â â€œTechnical fabrics, practical features and on-trend styling combine to create perfectlyÂ versatile products designed for work or play, resulting in a premium teamwear collection thatâ€™s built to perform,” says the brand.
The new Adultsâ€™ and Kidsâ€™ Contrast Panel Polo (LV381/LV382) boasts stretch wicking fabricÂ technology â€œfor the ultimate inÂ performance and comfortâ€œ. TheÂ moisture management properties transport sweat away from the skinÂ to the surface of the fabric where it evaporates, keeping wearers cool and dry. The 98% polyester/2% elastane content oers a durable, easy-care fabric with a stable surface thatâ€˜s ideal for decoration, while the added stretch provides comfort and movement.
Other features include contrast- coloured sleeve panels and button stitching, giving the perfect look for corporate uniforms, trades and sportsÂ kit. â€œThereâ€™s also a great range of popular colour combinations such as black/gunmetal and black/red, which are firm favourites for showcasing company branding and making a lasting first impression,â€œ says the brand. â€œOr for moreactive wearers, the navy/white, black/white, royal/navy and new, eye-catching Kelly green/white combo mean you can easily kit out the entire team, while the matching LV382 Kidsâ€™ version is perfect for coordinating the junior squad.”
Another addition for 2019 is the new 1/4 Zip Midlayer (LV571). This versatile garment is a great choice for keeping stylish and warm with its soft-touch fabric, carefully crafted features and moisture-management properties. Designed as a layering option for active lifestyles or working environments, this style offers four modern colourways â€“ navy/royal, dark grey marl/black, black/ gunmetal grey and black/red â€“ which can be easily mixed and matched with other styles in the range for complete coordination.
This feature-rich top also boasts stretch-binding at the cuffs and hemÂ for a contemporary touch, while the concealed pocket in the side panel is perfect for keeping valuables safe while on the move. The contrast sleeve panels come in a heavier weight fabric for added durability, and the 1/4 zip neck with stand-up collar helps wearers stay protected from the elements without compromising on style or comfort. All of this is topped off with a wicking finish, keeping wearers cool and dry. All the new products also feature tear-out labels, making them ideal for rebranding. The collection is designed withÂ decoration in mind, making it easy for companies and clubs to showcase logos,Â teams or brands.
2019 also sees Finden & Hales extendÂ the colour and size offering in its popular knitted tracksuit range (LV871/LV873/LV881/LV883). â€œThese recently introduced styles offer a new slim fit with eye-catching features such asÂ on-trend contrast panels, contrast zips and tear-out labels â€“ trackwearÂ has never looked so stylish!â€œ says the brand. â€œInspired by fashion andÂ streetwear, they are perfect for activewear and fashion retail brands looking to add something fresh andÂ new to their collections.”
Available in the popular teamÂ colours of black/red, black/gunmetal and navy/royal, theÂ tracksuit range also sees the launch of a new black and whiteÂ colourway for 2019, providing a bold, fresh option that Finden & Hales says makes trackwearÂ â€œlook effortlessly stylishâ€œ. A solid black colourway has also been added to the Tracksuit Pants (LV873/LV883), and a new, smaller size of 2XS on the adultsâ€˜ top and bottom extends theÂ appeal even further.
The Full Zip Hoodie (LV330)Â also grows its offering thisÂ year with a new navy/white colourway. The 80% cotton/20%polyester brushed-back fleece fabric, contrast colour detailing and handy kangaroo pocketÂ are perfect features for clubs, leisurewear and workwear, making this a stylish and comfortable choice for modern lifestyles.Â â€œWith contemporary styling, active fabrics and practical features, the Finden &Hales 2019 collection provides a truly unique and versatile teamwear offering”, concludes the brand.