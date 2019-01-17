Get set for 2019 with stylish new teamwear, sportswear and workwear additions from Finden & Hales.Â â€œTechnical fabrics, practical features and on-trend styling combine to create perfectlyÂ versatile products designed for work or play, resulting in a premium teamwear collection thatâ€™s built to perform,” says the brand.

The new Adultsâ€™ and Kidsâ€™ Contrast Panel Polo (LV381/LV382) boasts stretch wicking fabricÂ technology â€œfor the ultimate inÂ performance and comfortâ€œ. TheÂ moisture management properties transport sweat away from the skinÂ to the surface of the fabric where it evaporates, keeping wearers cool and dry. The 98% polyester/2% elastane content oers a durable, easy-care fabric with a stable surface thatâ€˜s ideal for decoration, while the added stretch provides comfort and movement.

Other features include contrast- coloured sleeve panels and button stitching, giving the perfect look for corporate uniforms, trades and sportsÂ kit. â€œThereâ€™s also a great range of popular colour combinations such as black/gunmetal and black/red, which are firm favourites for showcasing company branding and making a lasting first impression,â€œ says the brand. â€œOr for moreactive wearers, the navy/white, black/white, royal/navy and new, eye-catching Kelly green/white combo mean you can easily kit out the entire team, while the matching LV382 Kidsâ€™ version is perfect for coordinating the junior squad.”

Another addition for 2019 is the new 1/4 Zip Midlayer (LV571). This versatile garment is a great choice for keeping stylish and warm with its soft-touch fabric, carefully crafted features and moisture-management properties. Designed as a layering option for active lifestyles or working environments, this style offers four modern colourways â€“ navy/royal, dark grey marl/black, black/ gunmetal grey and black/red â€“ which can be easily mixed and matched with other styles in the range for complete coordination.