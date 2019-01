Get set for 2019 with stylish new teamwear, sportswear and workwear additions from Finden & Hales. “Technical fabrics, practical features and on-trend styling combine to create perfectly versatile products designed for work or play, resulting in a premium teamwear collection that’s built to perform,” says the brand.

The new Adults’ and Kids’ Contrast Panel Polo (LV381/LV382) boasts stretch wicking fabric technology “for the ultimate in performance and comfort“. The moisture management properties transport sweat away from the skin to the surface of the fabric where it evaporates, keeping wearers cool and dry. The 98% polyester/2% elastane content oers a durable, easy-care fabric with a stable surface that‘s ideal for decoration, while the added stretch provides comfort and movement.

Other features include contrast- coloured sleeve panels and button stitching, giving the perfect look for corporate uniforms, trades and sports kit. “There’s also a great range of popular colour combinations such as black/gunmetal and black/red, which are firm favourites for showcasing company branding and making a lasting first impression,“ says the brand. “Or for moreactive wearers, the navy/white, black/white, royal/navy and new, eye-catching Kelly green/white combo mean you can easily kit out the entire team, while the matching LV382 Kids’ version is perfect for coordinating the junior squad.”

Another addition for 2019 is the new 1/4 Zip Midlayer (LV571). This versatile garment is a great choice for keeping stylish and warm with its soft-touch fabric, carefully crafted features and moisture-management properties. Designed as a layering option for active lifestyles or working environments, this style offers four modern colourways – navy/royal, dark grey marl/black, black/ gunmetal grey and black/red – which can be easily mixed and matched with other styles in the range for complete coordination.