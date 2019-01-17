Four new tag-free leisurewear styles that are made to last
“Every day brings a chance to make a change; take an exciting new direction. Clothes are made to be worn; ours are made to last,â€œ says Front Row. â€œFor teams, clubs and workplaces; for brands lookingÂ to put their name to quality garments. For the carefree, for those with a youthful spirit, for those who work hard and play harder. Itâ€™s 2019. This is Front Row & Co: great-looking leisurewear, thoughtfully created.”
This year, Front Row & Co welcomes four new tag-free styles to the collection. â€œDue to the high demand for the FR134 Long Sleeved Breton Striped T in 2018, we have naturally added the FR135 Short Sleeved version,” says the brand. â€œStripes have become such a wardrobe staple in recent times, so it suits independent brands as well as workplaces who want to take a more relaxed approach to uniforms for their staff. The solid-coloured upper panels make decoration super easy and the quality 100% cotton fabric ensures a high-end garment.”
Expanding the new range of T-shirts further, Front Row & Co has added the new Tipped T (FR131) and Long Sleeved Baseball T (FR140), which it says are â€œkey fashion itemsâ€œ. They have unisex styling and are available in sizes XS-2XL.Â
The Tipped T-Shirt (FR131) is available in three colours: blue marl/white, burgundy marl/white and solid navy/white. This high street-inspired T has navy tipped neck and cuffs for a premium finish.Â
The Long Sleeved Baseball T (FR140) also promisesÂ a superior feel thanks to the quality cotton-rich fabric, flatlock stitching details, herringbone back neck tape and chunky ribbed neck. Itâ€™s available in three smart contrast colourways.
â€œWith retro brands and styling having a revival right now, we looked to our own classic favourites for inspiration,” reports the brand. â€œFront Row & Co holds legendary status when it comes to rugby shirts, though the cool new FR007 Panelled Rugby Shirt is in a league of its own. We know trendy indie brands will be keen to get their hands on this, and their designs on it too!” Tag-free for easy rebranding, the rugby shirt has panelled body and sleeves that offer the perfect placement for statement branding and slogans. Made with heavyweight single jersey (300gsm) and with ringspun cotton, the Panelled Rugby Shirt has the high quality and clever detailing expected from Front Row & Co. Like the popular Striped Rugby Shirt (FR008), the new FR007 features a contrast woven collar, taped back neck, shoulders and side vents, ribbed cus and rubber buttons. â€œItâ€™s bound to be another winner in the leisurewear market, and the rebranding element opens the doors even wider,” concludes Front Row & Co.Â