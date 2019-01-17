Expanding the new range of T-shirts further, Front Row & Co has added the new Tipped T (FR131) and Long Sleeved Baseball T (FR140), which it says are â€œkey fashion itemsâ€œ. They have unisex styling and are available in sizes XS-2XL.Â

The Tipped T-Shirt (FR131) is available in three colours: blue marl/white, burgundy marl/white and solid navy/white. This high street-inspired T has navy tipped neck and cuffs for a premium finish.Â

The Long Sleeved Baseball T (FR140) also promisesÂ a superior feel thanks to the quality cotton-rich fabric, flatlock stitching details, herringbone back neck tape and chunky ribbed neck. Itâ€™s available in three smart contrast colourways.

â€œWith retro brands and styling having a revival right now, we looked to our own classic favourites for inspiration,” reports the brand. â€œFront Row & Co holds legendary status when it comes to rugby shirts, though the cool new FR007 Panelled Rugby Shirt is in a league of its own. We know trendy indie brands will be keen to get their hands on this, and their designs on it too!” Tag-free for easy rebranding, the rugby shirt has panelled body and sleeves that offer the perfect placement for statement branding and slogans. Made with heavyweight single jersey (300gsm) and with ringspun cotton, the Panelled Rugby Shirt has the high quality and clever detailing expected from Front Row & Co. Like the popular Striped Rugby Shirt (FR008), the new FR007 features a contrast woven collar, taped back neck, shoulders and side vents, ribbed cus and rubber buttons. â€œItâ€™s bound to be another winner in the leisurewear market, and the rebranding element opens the doors even wider,” concludes Front Row & Co.Â

www.frontrowclothing.co.uk