Fruit of the Loom has launched its 2019 Collection with new T-shirts, polos and jog pants, as well as adding some exciting new colours to its range.Â â€œOf course, as itâ€˜s Fruit of the Loom, everything is great quality and ethically made,” says the brand.Â â€œDesigned for decoration, itâ€™s easy to personalise any garment and with the Fruit Club, youâ€™ll have all the marketing collateral needed to make the most of your sales throughout the year.”Â The theme of the 2019 catalogue is â€˜Make it Yoursâ€™, which Fruit of the Loom says captures what it does best.Â So, whatâ€™s new for 2019?

Lightweight Ringspun Iconic T-shirt

â€œFruit of the Loom has been an iconic name in clothing for more than 160 years and weâ€™re recognising that heritage in 2019 with the launch of our Lightweight Ringspun Iconic T,” explains the brand. â€œBang up to date in terms of style and fit, the 150gsm fabric weight offers excellent value without any compromise on quality; itâ€™s a great choice for all kinds of promotions, events and brands.”Â Cut with a slimmer fashion fit, it features the brandâ€˜s innovative removable neck label, making the Iconic T an ideal choice for retail, licensing, tourism and online sectors.Â Available in menâ€™s, ladiesâ€™, boysâ€˜ and girlsâ€˜ sizes, it comes in a range of solid and marl colours plus two new on-trend colours, cobalt blue and flame, which Fruit of the Loom describes as â€œstunning”.

Iconic Polo

The Iconic collection also includes the new Iconic Polo. Like the Iconic T it features a slim fashion fit and removable neck label. Effortlessly stylish with three-button placket, self- coloured pearlised buttons and side vents, itâ€™s a timeless design that will appeal to every age and sector, reports the brand. This 100% ringspun cotton style is available in the brandâ€˜s marl and new on-trend fashion colours.