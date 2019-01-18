Iconic T leads new product launches in 2019
Fruit of the Loom has launched its 2019 Collection with new T-shirts, polos and jog pants, as well as adding some exciting new colours to its range.Â â€œOf course, as itâ€˜s Fruit of the Loom, everything is great quality and ethically made,” says the brand.Â â€œDesigned for decoration, itâ€™s easy to personalise any garment and with the Fruit Club, youâ€™ll have all the marketing collateral needed to make the most of your sales throughout the year.”Â The theme of the 2019 catalogue is â€˜Make it Yoursâ€™, which Fruit of the Loom says captures what it does best.Â So, whatâ€™s new for 2019?
Lightweight Ringspun Iconic T-shirt
â€œFruit of the Loom has been an iconic name in clothing for more than 160 years and weâ€™re recognising that heritage in 2019 with the launch of our Lightweight Ringspun Iconic T,” explains the brand. â€œBang up to date in terms of style and fit, the 150gsm fabric weight offers excellent value without any compromise on quality; itâ€™s a great choice for all kinds of promotions, events and brands.”Â Cut with a slimmer fashion fit, it features the brandâ€˜s innovative removable neck label, making the Iconic T an ideal choice for retail, licensing, tourism and online sectors.Â Available in menâ€™s, ladiesâ€™, boysâ€˜ and girlsâ€˜ sizes, it comes in a range of solid and marl colours plus two new on-trend colours, cobalt blue and flame, which Fruit of the Loom describes as â€œstunning”.
Iconic Polo
The Iconic collection also includes the new Iconic Polo. Like the Iconic T it features a slim fashion fit and removable neck label. Effortlessly stylish with three-button placket, self- coloured pearlised buttons and side vents, itâ€™s a timeless design that will appeal to every age and sector, reports the brand. This 100% ringspun cotton style is available in the brandâ€˜s marl and new on-trend fashion colours.
65/35 Tailored Polo
â€œWe canâ€™t get enough of the Polo in 2019, which is why weâ€™ve introduced a second new design, the 65/35 Tailored Fit Polo,” reveals Fruit of the Loom. â€œFor those of you who love our easy- care 65-35 Polo collection but prefer a slimmer look, thereâ€™s now the new Tailored Fit: perfect for those looking for a really practical garment, but with a sharper, more fitted appearance. Now you donâ€™t have to make a choice between fashionable or sensible, you can have both.”
Lightweight Cued Jog Pants
Reports suggest no slow-down in the athleisure market in 2019, so Fruit of the Loomâ€˜s customers will be pleased to hear that it has introduced a new Lightweight Cued Jog Pant. Ideal for leisure, sports and fashion, this new unisex slim-fit style comes in the brandâ€˜s popular unbrushed lightweight fleece fabric and is described as â€œstylish, practical and comfortable for both men and ladies”.
New colours
â€œAt Fruit of the Loom, weâ€™re famous for colour,â€œ reports the brand, which is adding two new marl colours to its existing palette in 2019: heather purple and heather burgundy. Both hues are suited to the marl finish and are ideal for more fashion and style-led occasions. And there couldnâ€™t be a new collection without new colours according to the brand, so it has added eye-catching new shades to its Iconic range: cobalt blue and flame.
New neck label â€“ make it yours, made easy
â€œEverything we make, we make for you,” states Fruit of the Loom. â€œSo, to help you fully personalise garments, whether thatâ€™s for your own brand or for a customer, all our new styles feature a new tear-away label. Rebranding with a different logo or label has never been easier, so go ahead and make a great Fruit of the Loom garment totally yours.”
You can see the entire 2019 Fruit of the Loom Collection on stand C40 at P&P Live! from 20-22 January at the NEC, Birmingham.