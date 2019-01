Gildan’s 2019 line offers even more colours and sizes for everyone. “The expanded T-shirt, polo and sweatshirt collections make it super- easy to outfit men, women and children year round,” confirms the brand. It continues: “The options in these lines are decorator-friendly and feature easy-to-remove tear-away labels for complete customisation.”

The Gildan Hammer Adult T-Shirt (H000) boasts five new eye-catching colours. Two new hues have also been added to the palette of the long sleeve version (H400). Best of all, they’re available in a wide size range of S-5XL. There’s also a size and a hue to fit anyone with the addition of size 4XL in select colours from the 55-hue palette of the Gildan Softstyle Adult T-Shirt (64000).

“What’s more, the Gildan Softstyle Adult Double Piqué Polo (64800) and our Ladies’ companion style are better than ever too,“ reports Gildan, which reports that the polos’ colour palette has expanded to include five new hues that stand out from the crowd.