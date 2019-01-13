Gildan takes its â€œexceptional lineâ€œ to another level
Gildanâ€™s 2019 line offers even more colours and sizes for everyone. â€œThe expanded T-shirt, polo and sweatshirt collections make it super- easy to outfit men, women and children yearÂ round,” confirms the brand.Â It continues: â€œThe options in these lines are decorator-friendly and feature easy-to-remove tear-away labels for complete customisation.”
The Gildan Hammer Adult T-Shirt (H000) boasts five new eye-catching colours. Two new hues have also been added to the palette of the long sleeve version (H400). Best of all, theyâ€™re available in a wide size range of S-5XL.Â Thereâ€™s also a size and a hue to fit anyone with the addition of size 4XL in select colours from the 55-hue palette of the Gildan Softstyle Adult T-Shirt (64000).
â€œWhatâ€™s more, the Gildan Softstyle Adult Double PiquÃ© Polo (64800) and our Ladiesâ€™ companion style are better than ever too,â€œ reports Gildan, which reports that the polosâ€™ colour palette has expanded to include five new hues that stand out from the crowd.
New shades have been added to the Premium Cotton Adult Double PiquÃ© Polo and its companion Ladiesâ€˜ style
The Gildan Premium Cotton Adult Double PiquÃ© Polo (85800) has nine new colours for 2019 and four of these hues have been added to the Ladiesâ€™ version (85800L).
Coming in summer 2019 are eight hues that will be added to the Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt (18000) and Pullover Hoodie (18500), bringing their colour count toÂ 45 colours. The new crew colours will be available in sizes S-5XL and the hoodieâ€™s new colours will be offered in sizes S-2XL. The Youth Hooded Sweatshirt (18500B) will also have four new colours from summer, available in sizes XS-XL.
â€œWhatever the season or the occasion, thereâ€™s something for everyone,â€œ explains Gildan. â€œThe exciting additions to the Gildan line make it simply unbeatable.”