Gildanâ€™s 2019 line offers even more colours and sizes for everyone. â€œThe expanded T-shirt, polo and sweatshirt collections make it super- easy to outfit men, women and children yearÂ round,” confirms the brand.Â It continues: â€œThe options in these lines are decorator-friendly and feature easy-to-remove tear-away labels for complete customisation.”

The Gildan Hammer Adult T-Shirt (H000) boasts five new eye-catching colours. Two new hues have also been added to the palette of the long sleeve version (H400). Best of all, theyâ€™re available in a wide size range of S-5XL.Â Thereâ€™s also a size and a hue to fit anyone with the addition of size 4XL in select colours from the 55-hue palette of the Gildan Softstyle Adult T-Shirt (64000).

â€œWhatâ€™s more, the Gildan Softstyle Adult Double PiquÃ© Polo (64800) and our Ladiesâ€™ companion style are better than ever too,â€œ reports Gildan, which reports that the polosâ€™ colour palette has expanded to include five new hues that stand out from the crowd.